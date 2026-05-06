Using Apple Watch and AI to protect children undergoing cancer treatment from infections

A new trial will test whether a tool that harnesses Apple Watch health data and artificial intelligence can help protect children undergoing cancer treatment from infections.

Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) aims to explore the ability of a custom designed research app to detect signs of looming infection over a four-week period. Under the trial, consenting participants share data collected by Apple Watch including respiratory and heart rates, blood oxygen levels and physical activity via the secure app.

MCRI Professor Rachel Conyers said the app may help detect infections earlier and allow clinicians to intervene sooner.

Apple Watch has an array of features that offer access to health and activity insights, making it another potential, non-invasive, platform for detecting early signs of infection. Children having chemotherapy are immunocompromised, making them more vulnerable to infection. Combining wearable technology with artificial intelligence we will develop an infection prediction model to give us the clues to help reduce further suffering. This early warning system could mean faster care, fewer hospital stays and less worry for families." Rachel Conyers, MCRI Professor

The WEARABLES study is recruiting 150 patients, aged 5-18 years, who are receiving chemotherapy at The Royal Children's Hospital.

Professor Conyers' research team has also previously studied the feasibility of using the Apple Watch ECG app to monitor children's hearts during cancer therapy to better understand and prevent heart damage.

Treatments for childhood cancers have improved remarkably, with the five-year survival rate now exceeding 80 per cent in developed countries. But these treatments are not without side effects.

Studies have showed that about 60 per cent of survivors report at least one chronic health condition and more than a quarter have a severe or life-threatening illness as a direct result of their cancer treatment. Of the children who experienced side effects, 90 per cent are treated for infections.

Oliver, 6, who has rare, aggressive blood cancer, is taking part in the trial.

A few days after Christmas last year the family decided to make a quick stop at their local urgent care clinic while on the way to the beach.

A recent rash on Oliver's chest had been troubling his parents, Jacqui and Terry, who wanted to get it checked out as a precaution.

"It had been a warm few days, so we thought it was just sunburn, given it wasn't itchy or bothering him," Jacqui said. "Another warm day was forecast so we wanted the kids to enjoy the beach and burn off some energy after a hectic Christmas period."

But after inspecting the rash, the urgent clinic doctor referred Oliver onto Warrnambool Hospital for blood tests. Hours later, the test came back abnormal and the family was whisked by an Air Ambulance helicopter, with Oliver still in his bathers, to The Royal Children's Hospital.

The diagnosis came as a huge shock. The rash was a sign of phenotype acute leukaemia.

Oliver started chemotherapy immediately, with the family relocating to Melbourne for the duration of his treatment.

Jacqui said Oliver was keen to help other children receiving cancer treatment.

"The chemotherapy has been intense, making Oliver nauseous and losing his appetite," she said. "But taking part in this trial has been incredibly reassuring, proactively monitoring him for serious side effects and possible infections.

"One thing that really worried me at first was that something would be missed, however this watch just keeps everyone on the front-foot. Oliver is beaming about wearing the watch too and has already mastered all its whiz-bang features."