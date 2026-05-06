New blood test predicts illness progression and treatment response

Scientists are developing a test which could one day be used to predict how a patient's illness will progress, and even how well they will respond to treatment.

The international team, led by researchers at Imperial College London, has already tested their method (called VeloCD) to successfully predict patients' outcomes for a range of health conditions, including the likely progression of infectious and chronic disease.



In a proof-of-concept study they were able confidently predict whether children with acute fever were likely to recover or deteriorate, and whether healthy adults were likely to go on to develop flu or COVID-19 after exposure to the viruses.

The method, based on state-of-the-art bioinformatics techniques, was even able to predict how well patients with inflammatory bowel disease would respond to a course of therapy, just from analysing blood samples after their first dose of treatment.

By measuring key markers in the blood – which reveal the levels of gene expression in response to an illness – it can be used to predict the likely trajectory of disease.

According to the Imperial team, the findings demonstrate how VeloCD can be used to make clinically meaningful predictions of future clinical states. Their findings, published today in the journal Nature Communications, lay the vital groundwork for a future prognostic test.

They have filed a patent for the method and believe it has the potential to be developed into a commercially available test for use in hospitals.

Ultimately, the hope is that the approach could be used to rapidly triage patients, helping clinical staff to identify who will need further care and who could be safely sent home with treatment.

We think this type of test could be hugely beneficial for patients and healthcare staff. By offering medics a test which can predict the course of illness it could help them to triage patients much faster, getting the right treatment to the right patient at the right time." Professor Aubrey Cunnington, Head of the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London, and senior author of the study

How it works

When we become ill, combinations of genes are switched 'on' and 'off' in response. This produces RNA markers which can be detected in the blood. Previous research has shown that patterns of markers can be used to identify the cause of illness, such as whether a fever is caused by a bacterial or viral infection.

In this study, the team used a method called RNA velocity, originally developed for studying single cells. The Imperial-led team adapted and enhanced the approach to test whole blood samples to find out whether the markers could also indicate prognosis; whether a patient was likely to get better or worse, and how they would respond to treatment.

It enabled them to see not only which genes were switched on and off, but whether their activity was ramping up or winding down –without having to make repeated measurements over time. From this they could learn information about a person's future clinical state and the course of their illness.

To take advantage of this complex data, they developed a computational method to predict whether the changes in the patterns of gene expression in an individual's blood were becoming more like or less like those of other individuals with the outcomes of interest – for example, severe illness or mild, self-resolving illness.

Dr Claire Dunican, Research Associate and Bioinformatician in the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London, who developed, adapted and tested the method, and first and co-corresponding author of the study, said: "Our approach uses cutting-edge methods to provide a glimpse into a patient's future, based on how their body is responding to illness at that moment in time. The patterns of gene expression we see in the blood offer clues as to what is happening. By identifying key patterns, we can essentially predict the trajectory of illness – not just where someone is right now, but where they are going to be in next few hours or days. In practice, this could tell us whether they will get better or deteriorate, and how they might respond to treatment."

Testing the concept

To validate the approach, the team looked at real world data from several large studies, including the EU-funded PERFORM study. This included blood samples from almost 400 children across nine European countries who were admitted to hospital with a fever.

Whole-blood RNA sequencing showed that more than 2300 markers produce reliable patterns for mild, moderate and severe illness. By focusing VeloCD on a subset of just 59 of these markers, the team could predict whether a child was likely to progress to mild, moderate or severe illness. Crucially, the approach flagged individuals most likely to deteriorate, who would require intensive care.

In another test of the approach, the team used VeloCD to predict whether people would develop flu or COVID-19 after viral exposure. For this, they used the wealth of data generated by the landmark human challenge programme at Imperial College London, in which healthy adults were exposed to influenza or SARS-CoV-2 under controlled conditions. Blood samples collected early in the study (Day 2) could be used to accurately predict whether a person would go on to become infected or not, even before infection could be confirmed via PCR test.

In further validations, the team showed the potential of VeloCD as a tool to highlight complications of HIV and tuberculosis, and response to treatment in inflammatory bowel disease, all based on the RNA markers in the blood.

Dr Myrsini Kaforou, Associate Professor in Bioinformatics in the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London, and co-author of the study, said: "Clinical teams often have to make informed decisions based on limited evidence within a narrow window of time. A test based on this approach, which relies on state-of-the-art bioinformatics techniques to decode dynamic information within a patient's blood, could be revolutionary. It could enable us to get ahead of disease and predict in a clinical setting whether a patient is heading towards recovery or deterioration, providing the foresight needed to deliver truly personalised and proactive medicine."

Professor Mauricio Barahona, Chair in Biomathematics in the Department of Mathematics at Imperial College London, and co-author of the study, said: "This is one of those very rewarding instances of a true cross-disciplinary collaboration, where the application to biomedical data of what was originally a set of quite involved mathematical ideas linking high-dimensional geometry and dynamics can hopefully help make sense of the complex signatures linked to disease progression in individuals."

The researchers say further work is now needed to develop and validate predictive tests based on this approach. But if the work is successful, with a focused programme of development, a working clinical test could be available within as little as five years.

The team has made the VeloCD tool available on GitHub.

The work was carried out with a number of Global partners, including key collaborators at UCL, University of Cape Town, Queen Mary University of London, the PERFORM consortium, and the human challenge programme at Imperial College London.

The research was supported by the European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation programme, the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Medical Research Council (MRC) and Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), and the UK Department for International Development (DFID), and others.

The work was also supported by the NIHR Imperial Biomedical Research Centre, a translational research partnership between Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Imperial College London.