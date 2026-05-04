Five diet patterns shaping health in older Americans

From smoothies and soups to seafood-rich meals, new research uncovers how everyday eating patterns among older Americans reflect deeper divides in health, access, and nutritional risk.

Study: Dietary Patterns of U.S. Older Adults and Their Associations with Diet Quality, Health, and Food Insecurity. Image credit: Inside Creative House/Shutterstock.com

A recent nationwide study in Public Health Nutrition identifies five distinct dietary patterns among United States (US) adults aged 60 and above, revealing striking contrasts in diet quality and food security.

From soft, easy-to-consume meals linked to higher vulnerability to nutrient-rich patterns associated with better health, the study reveals important differences in diet quality and food security. These findings highlight the complex factors influencing everyday food choices and, ultimately, aging outcomes for millions of older adults.

Barriers beyond choice shape older adults’ diets

As populations age, longer life does not necessarily mean healthier years. Diet remains a major, modifiable driver of chronic disease risk. However, older adults often face layered barriers, including limited income and food insecurity, as well as physical limitations that restrict access to and preparation of food.

While existing research links healthy dietary patterns to better cognition, lower disease burden, and longevity, relatively few studies focus on real-world eating patterns rather than nutrients or overall diet quality. Crucially, few have examined the intersections of economic and functional food insecurity with these patterns. Understanding these relationships is essential to designing targeted, practical nutrition strategies for a rapidly growing and vulnerable population.

National data reveals dietary patterns in older adults

In the present study, researchers conducted a secondary analysis of 2013–2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) data, focusing on 5,062 adults aged 60 years and older. In NHANES, participants completed detailed 24-hour dietary recalls, which the researchers used in the present study to derive dietary patterns.

Participants also underwent in-home interviews using a computerized system, followed by clinical assessments at mobile examination centers (MEC). Individuals with missing or unreliable dietary data were excluded to ensure robust estimates.

The team identified dietary patterns using data-driven cluster analysis, applying methods recommended by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). They evaluated diet quality using the Healthy Eating Index-2020 (HEI-2020). They also assessed a wide range of sociodemographic variables, including age, sex, race, education level, marital status, living arrangements, and income measured by the poverty-to-income ratio (PIR). Health-related measures included body mass index (BMI), weight history, dentition status, and self-reported chronic conditions.

Importantly, the study incorporated two validated measures of food insecurity: the 10-item Adult Food Security Survey Module (AFFSSM), which captures resource-related constraints, and the six-item Physical Food Security (PFS) Scale, which reflects limitations due to physical functioning. By integrating dietary patterns with these multidimensional indicators, the researchers developed a comprehensive approach to examine how nutrition, health, and social factors intersect in older adults.

Five dietary patterns show stark health differences

The analysis revealed five distinct dietary patterns with clear differences in diet quality, sociodemographic profiles, and food security. The largest group, comprising smoothies, juices, soups, and grain drinks (53 %), relied heavily on soft or liquid foods and showed moderate diet quality, but the lowest protein and energy intake. This raises concerns about potential undernutrition and muscle loss, which may reflect both functional limitations and ease of preparation in later life.

Conversely, patterns including yogurt and cooked cereals (11 %) recorded the highest HEI score, aligning with better health status, including a higher prevalence of healthy body weight. Together, these patterns highlight that everyday diets can either protect health or quietly accelerate age-related decline.

The cured meats, pastries, and sandwich-based pattern (18 %) and the one primarily comprising meats, quick breads, and alcohol (11 %) had the poorest diet quality and resembled Western-style eating habits. These were predominantly obese males aged 60–69 years with smoking habits. Patterns also varied across racial and ethnic groups, with lower education and income levels predominant among individuals primarily consuming soft foods. At the same time, non-Hispanic White adults were overrepresented in processed-food-heavy patterns.

Food security varied markedly across groups. The vegetables and seafood pattern (7 %), which resembled a Mediterranean-style diet, had the lowest prevalence of combined economic and functional food insecurity (0.5 %) and among the highest diet quality scores. In contrast, soft-food consumption patterns suggest the greatest vulnerability to food insecurity driven by financial constraints and physical limitations, alongside poorer self-rated health and higher hypertension prevalence.

Improving diets requires tackling access and physical barriers

These findings highlight a pressing need to rethink nutrition support for older adults as populations age. Improving diet quality will require more than education alone: it calls for coordinated strategies that address affordability, accessibility, and functional limitations. Targeted approaches, including promoting nutrient-dense soft foods and strengthening meal assistance programs, could help bridge the gap between dietary needs and everyday constraints.

Looking ahead, integrating routine screening for food insecurity and physical limitations into clinical care may enable earlier identification of vulnerable individuals. Policymakers and public health practitioners should prioritize scalable, equity-focused solutions, including subsidies for healthy foods and community-based programs. At the same time, given the cross-sectional design of the study, future longitudinal research will be critical to determine causal pathways and inform interventions that support healthier, more resilient aging trajectories.

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