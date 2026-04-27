GLP-1 drugs promise wider health benefits, but experts urge caution on use

As GLP-1 receptor agonists move beyond blood sugar and weight loss, a new review shows why clinicians must pair their growing promise with sharper monitoring, safer prescribing, and fairer access.

GLP-1 receptor agonists: The good, the bad, and the ugly - A comprehensive guide for NPs. Image Credit: zimmytws / Shutterstock

A recent review published in The Nurse Practitioner highlights the expanding clinical role of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists ( GLP-1RAs ), which have also drawn widespread media attention for their rapid weight-loss effects.

Widely used for type 2 diabetes ( T2D ) and obesity, these agents offer benefits beyond glycemic control, including cardiovascular protection, with emerging evidence suggesting broader metabolic and possible neurocognitive effects.

As indications continue to grow, the review emphasizes that nurse practitioners ( NPs ) must balance enthusiasm with vigilance. They should recognize side effects and patient-specific risks while adjusting treatment as weight and metabolic markers such as glycated hemoglobin ( HbA1c ) and lipid profiles evolve.

GLP-1RAs are now a mainstay in frontline care for T2D , obesity, and related conditions. These agents improve glycemic control, lower blood pressure, support weight reduction, and offer well-documented cardioprotective benefits.

While public interest has amplified their profile, clinical trial evidence supporting glycemic, weight, blood pressure, and cardiovascular benefits has helped drive adoption.

As their use expands, NPs occupy a central role in guiding appropriate prescribing, educating patients, and monitoring outcomes. This growing role makes it essential for NPs to understand the full scope of GLP-1RA indications, benefits, and risks to ensure safe, effective, and equitable care.

Clinical Benefits and Mechanisms of GLP-1RAs

In this review, researchers examine the indications, benefits, risks, and prescribing considerations of GLP-1RAs , aiming to equip NPs with practical, evidence-based guidance to optimize their use in clinical practice. The review also frames GLP-1RA use against the backdrop of rising obesity rates, substantial health care costs, and the high overlap between obesity and diagnosed diabetes.

GLP-1RAs mimic endogenous GLP-1, an incretin hormone released after food intake. They enhance glucose-dependent insulin secretion, suppress glucagon release, and slow gastric emptying, while supporting the preservation of pancreatic beta-cell function. Since these agents are resistant to rapid enzymatic degradation, they maintain prolonged metabolic activity.

Several GLP-1RAs , including exenatide, dulaglutide, semaglutide, and liraglutide, are approved for T2D , alongside tirzepatide, which also acts on glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide ( GIP ) receptors. While formulations differ in dosing frequency, onset, and tolerability, they show broadly comparable safety and efficacy.

Options include once-weekly injectables, daily agents, combination therapies with insulin, and newer oral formulations that some patients may prefer, although tolerability and discontinuation remain considerations.

Across trials, 30% to 80% of patients achieve hemoglobin A1c targets below 7%, with semaglutide often producing the greatest reductions. These agents also promote 5.0% to 20% weight loss over several months and improve blood pressure and lipid profiles.

Major guidelines recommend GLP-1RAs as first-line therapy in patients with T2D who have, or are at high risk for, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease ( CKD ), or obesity.

Beyond glycemic control, GLP-1RAs deliver cardioprotective and renoprotective effects, reduce major cardiovascular events, and carry a low risk of hypoglycemia. Some cardiovascular benefits may be partly mediated by improved glycemic control and weight loss.

Emerging data also point to benefits in conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea ( OSA ) and chronic kidney disease, including tirzepatide for moderate-to-severe OSA in adults with obesity and semaglutide for reducing kidney and cardiovascular risk in adults with CKD and T2D .

For NPs , these broad effects highlight the importance of aligning drug selection with individual patient profiles while monitoring metabolic response and overall health outcomes.

GLP-1RA Risks and Prescribing Considerations

GLP-1RAs are generally well tolerated, but thoughtful prescribing and patient counseling remain essential. Gastrointestinal effects are the most common. Patients often report nausea, vomiting, bloating, or bowel changes early in treatment. These symptoms often improve over time with continued use in most patients, and NPs can reduce discontinuation by starting at a low dose and titrating gradually. Strategies such as hydration, smaller meals, adjusting fiber intake based on symptoms, and avoiding high-fat foods can ease symptoms.

Dosing and administration require attention to detail. Oral semaglutide must be taken on an empty stomach at least 30 minutes before food or other medications, while short-acting agents like exenatide should be timed with meals.

Injectable formulations benefit from site rotation to minimize local reactions. As patients lose weight and metabolic control improves, clinicians should reassess concurrent therapies to reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and polypharmacy, particularly when insulin or sulfonylureas are used.

Patients of childbearing potential should also receive counseling on contraception and planned pregnancy, since the review notes limited pregnancy data and recommends stopping GLP-1RAs at least two months before planned conception. Slowed gastric emptying, especially with tirzepatide, may also affect oral contraceptive absorption.

Although rare, serious risks warrant vigilance. These include pancreatitis, gastroparesis, gallbladder and biliary disease, and, in select cases, acute kidney injury related to dehydration.

Clinicians should exercise caution in patients with a history of pancreatitis or gastroparesis, inflammatory bowel disease, other gut motility disorders, medullary thyroid carcinoma, or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2, and pause therapy when clinically indicated, such as before anesthesia.

The review also notes a temporary worsening of diabetes-related retinopathy during rapid glycemic improvement, an increased aspiration risk from delayed gastric emptying, and the need to protect against nutritional deficiencies and loss of muscle or bone mass during rapid weight loss.

Access, Equity, and Nurse Practitioner Guidance

Access and equity also shape real-world use. High costs, variable insurance coverage, and the risks associated with non-approved compounded products can limit safe access. These risks include dosing errors, sterility concerns, counterfeit products, altered bioavailability, and reduced clinician oversight in some settings.

NPs play a key role in addressing these barriers, advocating for patients, and promoting informed, stigma-free discussions that support safe and equitable use.

Based on the findings, GLP-1RAs are evolving into multisystem therapies with expanding roles beyond diabetes, including cardiovascular, renal, and hepatic benefits, as well as potential neurocognitive benefits.

As evidence grows, NPs must align use with individual risk profiles, comorbidities, and treatment goals. They should set realistic expectations, monitor key metabolic markers, and reinforce lifestyle measures through multidisciplinary support.

Clear documentation and payer familiarity can improve access and continuity, though cost and coverage remain major barriers. Advocacy, careful patient selection, and evidence-based practice will be essential to ensure these therapies are used safely, effectively, and equitably in everyday patient care settings.