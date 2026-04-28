Lifestyle and non-lifestyle factors converge to influence gut microbiome in cancer patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Impact Journals LLCApr 28 2026

A new review was published in Volume 13 of Oncoscience on March 11, 2026, titled "Associations among physical activity, diet, non-lifestyle characteristics and the gut microbiome of cancer patients: A scoping review and network analysis."

The study was led by first and corresponding author Jerry Armah from the University of Florida. In this work, the authors explore how lifestyle behaviors-particularly physical activity and diet-interact with clinical and biological factors to shape the gut microbiome in cancer patients. While the gut microbiome has increasingly been recognized as an important regulator of immune function, inflammation, and metabolism, its behavior in cancer populations remains complex and highly variable.

The study brings together findings from 51 published studies to better understand these relationships. Across the literature, higher levels of physical activity and healthier dietary patterns were consistently associated with increases in beneficial gut bacteria, particularly those involved in the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). These metabolites are known to support gut barrier integrity, reduce inflammation, and contribute to metabolic balance.

At the same time, the authors highlight that these beneficial effects are not always straightforward. Many cancer patients are exposed to treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapies, all of which can significantly alter the gut microbiome. In some cases, these non-lifestyle factors may reduce microbial diversity or promote the growth of opportunistic bacteria, potentially masking the positive effects of diet and exercise.

Beyond treatment-related influences, the study also points to the role of intrinsic patient characteristics, including age, cancer type, and disease stage, in shaping microbial composition. These factors add another layer of complexity, helping to explain why individuals with similar lifestyle habits may show very different microbiome profiles.

To better capture these interactions, the authors used a network analysis approach, revealing that the gut microbiome is influenced by a dynamic and interconnected system of variables rather than a single dominant factor. Lifestyle behaviors, clinical conditions, and host biology all contribute simultaneously, making it difficult to isolate the effects of any one element.

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"We need to map the existing literature to understand this complex interaction, identify knowledge gaps and inform future research directions aimed at improving gut microbiome-targeted interventions for cancer patients."

Importantly, the study emphasizes that while lifestyle interventions such as diet and physical activity remain promising strategies, their impact may vary depending on the broader clinical context. This suggests that more personalized approaches-taking into account treatment history and patient-specific characteristics-may be necessary to fully harness the benefits of microbiome modulation.

Overall, this review provides a clearer picture of how lifestyle and non-lifestyle factors converge to influence the gut microbiome in cancer patients. By integrating evidence across multiple studies, the authors highlight both the potential and the limitations of current approaches, offering a framework that may guide future research and more tailored interventions in cancer care.

Source:

Impact Journals LLC

Journal reference:

https://doi.org/10.18632/oncoscience.651https://www.oncoscience.us/article/651/text/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

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