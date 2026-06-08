Survey: Many Americans unaware of diet's impact on cholesterol

On the heels of updated cholesterol management guidance that recommends earlier screening and establishes target goals for LDL "bad" cholesterol based on an individual's risk factors, a new Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine/Morning Consult survey finds that one in five U.S. adults is unaware that what they eat directly affects blood cholesterol levels. Of those who said they were aware of the association between diet and cholesterol, 52% said they received the information from a healthcare provider, while 36% got it from friends or family, and 34% from social media.

The poll included 2,200 U.S. adults surveyed May 26-27, 2026. When asked, "What is the effect of the following foods on an individual's blood cholesterol level?" roughly half correctly answered that beans, whole grains, and soy products reduce risk, but 36% said chicken, 26% said lean cuts of red meat, and 18% said eggs also decrease a person's risk of developing high cholesterol.

Americans consume over 100 pounds of chicken each year - more than double the amount eaten in 1980. Unfortunately, more than one in three people inaccurately believe that consuming chicken actually protects against elevated cholesterol. In reality, meat and dairy products, which also includes chicken, contribute to artery-clogging hyperlipidemia - a symptomless public health crisis affecting one in four U.S. adults - which is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke." Heather Shenkman, MD, interventional and preventive cardiologist in Encino, Calif.

Chicken is not a healthy choice. It raises cholesterol levels as much as red meat. In 2019, researchers tested the effects of low-saturated-fat diets that drew their protein from red meat (beef and pork), white meat (chicken and turkey), or nonmeat sources (legumes, nuts, grains, and soy products). It turned out that both white and red meat raised LDL cholesterol, compared with plant-based proteins, and did so to about the same extent.

As for eggs, about 60% of their calories are from fat - much of which is saturated fat, which also contributes to heart disease. Eggs are also loaded with cholesterol - about 200 milligrams each. That's more than double the amount in a Big Mac.

An analysis published in JAMA found that that each 300-milligram dose of dietary cholesterol was associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease and mortality by 17% and 18%, respectively. When it came to eggs, each half egg caused a 6% and 8% increased risk, respectively.

"The good news," said Physicians Committee Registered Dietitian Anna Herby, "is that plant staples like beans, lentils, and soy milk can easily replace meat and dairy. They also taste delicious, and can cut grocery costs."

When asked, "If you had high cholesterol or wanted to reduce your risk of high cholesterol, would you be willing to try a plant-based diet?" over half of survey respondents said they would.

Studies have shown a multitude of heart-health-related benefits of eating an array of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and beans and legumes.

A recent study with 22 pairs of identical twins found that a plant-based diet improved heart health in as little as eight weeks. The twins following a plant-based diet experienced lower LDL cholesterol, and they lost more weight than the omnivore twins.

The twin study adds to numerous other published scientific studies showing that a plant-based diet can help people maintain a healthy weight, lower blood pressure, improve heart health, and reduce their risk of diabetes among other benefits. What's more, replacing meat with plant-based meat alternatives may also be beneficial for heart health.