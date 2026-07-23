New model holds promise as a non-invasive, low-cost tool for MAFLD screening

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Xia & He Publishing Inc.Jul 23 2026Reviewed

Background and aims

Metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) represents a predominant cause of chronic liver disease, underscoring the demand for accessible, non-invasive diagnostic tools. Tongue diagnosis in Traditional Chinese Medicine provides a distinctive perspective on systemic health, though it remains largely subjective. This study aimed to develop an interpretable multimodal deep learning model for MAFLD screening by integrating quantitative tongue image features with routine clinical data.

Methods

From 904 screened candidates, 477 subjects (157 healthy, 320 MAFLD) were included and randomly allocated to training, validation, and test sets in an 8:1:1 ratio. All participants underwent standardized tongue imaging (International Commission on Illumination L*a*b color features) and comprehensive clinical evaluation. We constructed a dual-stream deep learning model, combining a ConvNeXt-Tiny network for tongue images and a multilayer perceptron for clinical variables. Feature fusion was achieved via a Dynamic Affine Feature Transformation module, and the model was trained using weighted cross-entropy loss.

Results

MAFLD patients showed significant metabolic abnormalities compared to healthy controls. A progressive decrease in tongue yellowness (b* value) was observed with advancing fibrosis. On an independent test set (n = 48), the multimodal model achieved 97.92% accuracy, Quadratic Weighted Kappa of 0.9538, and 96.88% sensitivity, and 100% specificity, outperforming single-modality and serological models. Interpretability analyses confirmed the model's focus on clinically relevant tongue regions and key metabolic drivers.

Conclusions

This study successfully developed and validated a clinically oriented, multimodal auxiliary screening and diagnostic model for MAFLD that integrates objective TCM tongue appearance features with conventional metabolic indicators. Through interpretable fusion analysis, it provides a practical application for using TCM tongue appearance as a "window" for the non-invasive assessment of MAFLD. This model holds promise as a new non-invasive, low-cost, and efficient tool for MAFLD screening, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Lu, C.-X., et al. (2026). Tongue Image Analysis and Clinical Data Fusion: A Novel Approach for Non-invasive Diagnosis of Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Fatty Liver Disease. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology. DOI: 10.14218/jcth.2025.00631. https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2310-8819/JCTH-2025-00631

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

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