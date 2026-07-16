Blood ketone threshold may help predict weight loss success

Researchers identify a practical blood ketone threshold linked to greater short-term weight loss, offering new insight into how monitoring ketosis could help optimize ketogenic diet interventions.

Study: Defining a ketone threshold for weight loss: evidence from 14 day daily β-hydroxybutyrate monitoring in 217 subjects on a ketogenic diet. Image credit: sweet marshmallow/Shutterstock.com

Researchers have identified a blood ketone level that could help predict which people are most likely to achieve greater weight loss during a ketogenic diet. The findings, published in Nutrition and Diabetes, suggest that reaching and maintaining this threshold may be an important marker of success.

Why blood ketone levels matter for weight loss

Obesity has become a global epidemic, with one in eight people living with the condition across the world. According to the 2022 World Health Organization (WHO) report, about 890 million adults were living with obesity and 2.5 billion with overweight worldwide.

A body mass index (BMI) of 25.0 to 29.9 kg/m² is typically considered overweight, and 30.0 kg/m² or higher is considered obesity. Both obesity and overweight are well-known risk factors for a range of non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

Lifestyle modification, including eating a healthy diet and regular exercise, has emerged as a promising intervention for weight management in obese or overweight individuals. Among dietary interventions, the ketogenic diet has gained significant popularity as a nutritional intervention for weight management and metabolic health.

The standard ketogenic diet is a high-fat, very low-carbohydrate diet that shifts metabolism toward greater use of fatty acids and ketone bodies for energy instead of carbohydrates. The weight reduction benefit of this diet is intrinsically linked to the state of physiological ketosis, wherein fatty acids are metabolized to produce ketone bodies as an alternative energy source.

Several ketone thresholds have been proposed for different conditions. While cutoffs ranging from 0.3 to 0.5 mmol/L are typically used, higher levels of ketones are required to treat certain pathological conditions, including drug-resistant epilepsy, glioblastoma, and GLUT1 deficiency syndrome. However, the minimum ketone body threshold required to achieve greater weight loss remains largely unknown.

Researchers at the University of Padua, Italy, conducted a secondary analysis of previously published datasets together with an additional unpublished dataset, including obese or overweight adults who had followed one of two ketogenic diet protocols, to identify the optimal ketone body threshold required among the thresholds tested for greater weight loss following a ketogenic diet.

Longer time in ketosis linked to greater weight loss

To identify the ketone level most closely linked to successful weight loss, the researchers analyzed data from 217 adults with overweight or obesity who followed one of two carbohydrate- and energy-restricted ketogenic diets for 14 days: a classical ketogenic diet or a Mediterranean ketogenic diet with phytoextracts.

Comparing three commonly used β-hydroxybutyrate thresholds (0.3, 0.4 and 0.5 mmol/L), they found that a blood concentration of at least 0.5 mmol/L showed the strongest association with short-term weight loss. Most participants reached this threshold between days 5 and 8 of the intervention, with an average time to ketosis of 7.7 days.

The researchers also found considerable variation in how quickly participants entered ketosis. Those following the Mediterranean ketogenic diet with phytoextracts generally reached the 0.5 mmol/L threshold sooner than those on the classical ketogenic diet, with the delay associated with the classical diet being more pronounced among women.

Importantly, it was not simply reaching ketosis that mattered, but how long participants remained in it. Weight loss increased with the number of days participants maintained β-hydroxybutyrate concentrations of at least 0.5 mmol/L, indicating that sustained ketosis was more strongly associated with weight loss than the speed at which ketosis was first achieved.

The analysis also revealed differences between men and women. On average, women lost less weight than men, with the largest sex-related difference observed among participants following the classical ketogenic diet.

Blood ketones could help monitor diet success

The findings suggest that maintaining blood β-hydroxybutyrate concentrations of at least 0.5 mmol/L may serve as a practical marker of a successful weight-loss response during a ketogenic diet, providing clinicians and dietitians with an objective way to monitor whether patients are achieving a level of ketosis associated with greater short-term weight loss.

The analysis also highlights considerable variation in how individuals enter and maintain ketosis. Participants following the Mediterranean ketogenic diet with phytoextracts generally reached the target ketone level sooner than those following the classical ketogenic diet, although the researchers note that differences in dietary composition, protein sources, micronutrient intake and adherence may have contributed to this effect. Because these factors were not directly examined, the reasons for the faster onset of ketosis remain uncertain.

Importantly, the researchers found that the duration of ketosis appeared to matter more than how quickly it was first achieved. Each additional day spent with β-hydroxybutyrate concentrations of at least 0.5 mmol/L was associated with an average increase in weight loss of approximately 0.5 percentage points, whereas the day participants first reached this threshold was not independently associated with weight loss after statistical adjustment.

Previous research has suggested that β-hydroxybutyrate may promote weight loss by suppressing the appetite-stimulating hormone ghrelin, increasing fat breakdown and helping preserve energy expenditure. Although the present study did not investigate these biological mechanisms directly, the findings support the idea that sustained ketosis, rather than simply reaching ketosis, may be an important factor during ketogenic weight-loss interventions.

Taken together, the findings suggest that regular blood ketone monitoring could help identify individuals who are responding well to a ketogenic diet while also providing a practical measure of dietary adherence and intervention responsiveness.

Body composition and biological mechanisms remain unclear

The findings should be interpreted in light of several limitations. This was a secondary analysis rather than a purpose-designed randomized controlled trial, and the intervention lasted only 14 days, limiting conclusions about longer-term outcomes. The researchers measured changes in body weight rather than body composition, did not monitor spontaneous physical activity, and did not collect biomarkers to investigate the proposed physiological mechanisms. In addition, because both ketogenic diets were energy-restricted and differed in composition, the study cannot determine how much of the observed weight loss was attributable specifically to ketosis.

Future studies with longer intervention periods, body composition assessments, and biomarker analysis are needed to ascertain long-term outcomes and physiological mechanisms.

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