Simple blood test could identify the most effective obesity drug

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source

A simple fasting blood test measuring two key incretin hormones could help match patients with severe obesity to the weight-loss medication most likely to work, though researchers say the findings are preliminary and require confirmation in larger clinical trials. 

Preparation for blood test with pretty young woman by female doctor medical uniform on the table in white bright room. Nurse pierces the patientStudy: Do Fasting GLP-1 and GIP Levels Predict the Initial Pharmacological Response to Semaglutide and Tirzepatide? Image credit: Photoroyalty/Shutterstock.com

Fasting blood levels of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) may help predict therapeutic response to semaglutide and tirzepatide in individuals with severe obesity, according to a new hypothesis-generating pilot study published in the journal Diagnostics.

Why obesity drugs produce different patient responses

Obesity, characterized by excessive fat accumulation in the body, has become a global epidemic, with over 650 million affected adults worldwide. The condition is associated with significantly increased risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and all-cause mortality.

Among pharmaceutical interventions, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), including semaglutide, and dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor co-agonists, including tirzepatide, have shown immense promise in tackling this global epidemic. However, one major drawback of these therapeutics is inter-individual variability in treatment response, highlighting the need to identify the biological mechanisms driving this variation.

GLP-1 and GIP are the two principal incretin hormones, secreted by intestinal cells following food ingestion. GLP-1 suppresses appetite and promotes satiety through central nervous system pathways, whereas GIP regulates adipose tissue metabolism and energy expenditure. These incretin hormones act synergistically to regulate glucose metabolism and appetite, thereby playing a major role in the management of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Given that the incretin system is frequently dysregulated in obesity, researchers at the University of Catania and MEDISAN, both located in Italy, designed this study to investigate whether fasting blood levels of GLP-1 and GIP can help identify individuals more likely to respond to semaglutide and tirzepatide.

Pilot study compared fasting hormone profiles and drugs

The study enrolled 90 adults with BMI >40 kg/m² (class III obesity). Fasting blood samples were collected from the participants to measure GLP-1 and GIP levels.

Each hormone was independently divided into low, intermediate, and high tertiles (a statistical division of a dataset into three equal parts) based on its distribution within the study population. The combination of GLP-1 and GIP tertiles yielded nine distinct profiles, each comprising 10 participants. Within each profile, participants were randomly assigned to receive either semaglutide or tirzepatide, with five participants receiving each drug per profile.

The pharmacological response of participants was assessed at six months. Body weight reductions of less than 5%, 5-15%, and more than 15% were considered low, intermediate, and optimal responses, respectively.

Low GLP-1 and GIP levels shaped treatment outcomes

The analysis of pharmacological response indicated that participants in the three profiles characterized by the low GIP tertile achieved optimal response to tirzepatide, irrespective of GLP-1 levels. These findings suggest that low fasting GIP levels were associated with greater responsiveness to exogenous GIP receptor agonists, such as tirzepatide.

Regarding semaglutide, the analysis indicated that participants in two profiles, characterized by low GLP-1 tertile and intermediate-to-high GIP tertile, exclusively achieved the optimal response. These findings may suggest that low endogenous GLP-1 availability leaves more GLP-1 receptors available for activation by exogenous semaglutide. The intermediate-to-high levels of endogenous GIP, on the other hand, may indicate intact or compensatory incretin secretory capacity that does not interfere with GLP-1 receptor agonist efficacy.

Participants in the profile characterized by high GLP-1 and high GIP tertiles achieved low response to both drugs. The authors suggest this may reflect a dysregulated incretin system that was not overcome by pharmacological doses of the drugs within six months. However, they note that fasting hormone measurements alone cannot distinguish between incretin secretory deficiency and receptor resistance, making this interpretation speculative.

Diagram showing nine fasting GLP-1 and GIP hormone profiles and their predicted weight-loss responses to semaglutide and tirzepatide in a pilot obesity study.
Figure showing the nine fasting GLP-1/GIP hormone profiles evaluated in the pilot study and their associated responses to semaglutide and tirzepatide. Green indicates optimal response (>15% weight loss), yellow intermediate response (5–15%), and red low response (<5%). The proposed framework is hypothesis-generating and has not yet been validated for clinical use.

Regarding clinical outcomes, the analysis showed that participants achieving an optimal response to semaglutide or tirzepatide experienced significant reductions in waist circumference and improvements in insulin sensitivity, changes that paralleled the weight-loss patterns observed across the response groups, indicating clinically meaningful improvements in central adiposity and metabolic health.

Blood biomarkers could personalize obesity drug selection

The study suggests that fasting blood levels of GLP-1 and GIP were associated with therapeutic response to semaglutide and tirzepatide in individuals with severe obesity and may help identify individuals more likely to respond to treatment. Specifically, the study finds that low GIP levels are associated with optimal tirzepatide response, whereas low GLP-1 levels and intermediate-to-high GIP levels are associated with optimal semaglutide response.

Related Stories

Since a single-timepoint measurement of GLP-1 and GIP levels cannot indicate receptor resistance, the researchers recommend treating these observations as hypothesis-generating and highlight the need for mechanistic validation of the observed associations through dynamic measurements of incretin levels and receptor activity.

The observed variations in therapeutic response may be explained through incretin receptor occupancy. Tirzepatide, as a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor co-agonist, simultaneously activates both receptor systems. At low abundance (low fasting levels), GIP cannot fully occupy its receptor, potentially leaving the receptor available for exogenous tirzepatide. Upon binding and activating the receptor, tirzepatide may subsequently exert greater therapeutic effects by regulating adipose tissue metabolism, energy expenditure, and potentially central appetite regulation.

Semaglutide, which exclusively binds and activates the GLP-1 receptor, may exert its greatest therapeutic effects when GLP-1 receptors are relatively unoccupied due to low levels of endogenous GLP-1. In such conditions, semaglutide may more effectively restore GLP-1 receptor signaling and exert its anorectic, insulinotropic, and metabolic effects.

Overall, these findings provide preliminary clinical evidence for incretin-guided personalized pharmacotherapy that may improve treatment outcomes in obesity management. However, this was a small, single-center, open-label pilot study, with only five participants per treatment arm within each hormone profile. In addition, fasting hormone measurements cannot distinguish incretin secretory deficiency from receptor resistance. The authors therefore emphasize that the findings are preliminary and should not guide clinical practice until confirmed in larger, adequately powered randomized trials. 

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:
  • Vignera S. (2026). Do Fasting GLP-1 and GIP Levels Predict the Initial Pharmacological Response to Semaglutide and Tirzepatide? Diagnostics. https://doi.org/10.3390/diagnostics16131979. https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4418/16/13/1979#

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2026, June 29). Simple blood test could identify the most effective obesity drug. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 29, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260629/Simple-blood-test-could-identify-the-most-effective-obesity-drug.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Simple blood test could identify the most effective obesity drug". News-Medical. 29 June 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260629/Simple-blood-test-could-identify-the-most-effective-obesity-drug.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Simple blood test could identify the most effective obesity drug". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260629/Simple-blood-test-could-identify-the-most-effective-obesity-drug.aspx. (accessed June 29, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2026. Simple blood test could identify the most effective obesity drug. News-Medical, viewed 29 June 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260629/Simple-blood-test-could-identify-the-most-effective-obesity-drug.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Childhood sugary drinks and fruit juice linked to higher adult blood pressure risk
Scientists map blood chemistry links to hundreds of diseases
One in three adults in England now lives with obesity
Epigenetic drugs improve blood vessel health in obesity and diabetes
Stockholm3 blood test may offer more accurate prostate cancer detection
Gene linked to lower BMI points researchers toward a new obesity target
Exercise, not liraglutide alone, drives vascular gains after obesity-related weight loss
Obesity genes have stronger impact on modern generations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Sign in to keep reading

We're committed to providing free access to quality science. By registering and providing insight into your preferences you're joining a community of over 1m science interested individuals and help us to provide you with insightful content whilst keeping our service free.

Google Sign in with Google
Apple Sign in with Apple
LinkedIn Sign in with LinkedIn
Facebook Sign in with Facebook
or
Email Sign in with email

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Blood metabolites reveal lifestyle links to brain health before dementia