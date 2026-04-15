Can processed meats fit into a healthy diet?

A new review argues that processed meats deliver high-quality protein and key micronutrients, while claiming the health risks may be less clear-cut than many guidelines suggest.

Review: Processed meat in the diet: general nutritional profile–protein quality and micronutrients. Image Credit: The Image Party / Shutterstock

In a recent article published in the journal Animal Frontiers , authors presented a perspective-style review of the nutritional composition, protein quality, and claimed health implications of processed meats in human diets.

Background

Processed meats have been a major component of the human diet due to their preservation, convenience, and nutrient density. In recent years, public concern about processed meat consumption has led to guidelines recommending reduced intake, even though the authors argue that many such recommendations rely primarily on observational studies and that mechanistic data remain limited.

Processed meat is a complete protein source, providing all nine essential amino acids, as well as vitamins and minerals, some of which may be less abundant or less bioavailable in many plant-based foods.

In addition to these benefits, processed meats are sometimes high in sodium, fat, or both, and they are produced using various methods. Due to conflicting information on the nutrition and health effects of processed meat, the authors argue that more research is needed.

Diversity and protein quality of processed meats

Processed meats include a wide range of products, such as sausages, deli meats, and dry-cured hams, each produced using techniques such as curing, smoking, fermentation, and cooking. Different techniques have been developed over the years to extend the storage times of foods while keeping them safe for consumption.

They have high-quality protein content and also provide all essential amino acids required for human health, making them complete protein sources. They often have a high Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score (DIAAS) protein quality score, often exceeding 100%, indicating they not only meet but can exceed daily amino acid requirements.

Proteins from processed meats are highly digestible, making them easily absorbed. This plays a role in muscle protein synthesis, tissue repair, and overall metabolic function. Unlike most plant-based proteins, processed meats provide a complete, bioavailable source of all essential amino acids.

Impact of processing on protein quality

The protein quality is generally preserved during processing, and the paper states that the amino acid composition of processed meats remains similar to that of fresh meats. Although extreme cooking conditions, typically at very high temperatures, may enhance protein oxidation and negatively affect digestibility, these effects are not expected to have a significant impact under normal cooking conditions. As a result, processed meats remain an effective source of dietary protein for populations with increased protein needs or limited access to a variety of protein-rich foods.

Role of lipids and fat composition

Processed meats also contribute dietary fats, primarily in the form of triglycerides, which play a crucial role in energy provision and the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. The fatty acid composition often includes a significant proportion of monounsaturated fats, especially oleic acid, which is also found in olive oil. Fat content varies widely depending on the product, ranging from low in lean deli meats to high in products such as sausage.

Micronutrient density and bioavailability

Processed meats are rich in essential micronutrients, including iron, zinc, and B vitamins such as vitamin B12. These nutrients are either absent or less bioavailable in many plant foods. For example, iron found in meat is more efficiently absorbed than iron from plant sources. This helps reduce the risk of deficiencies, especially among populations at risk.

Functional ingredients and their purpose

Ingredients such as salt, nitrites, phosphates, and sugars are commonly used in processed meats and often misunderstood. Each serves a specific function: salt enhances flavor and inhibits microbial growth; nitrites improve safety and stabilize color; phosphates enhance water retention and texture; and sugars contribute to flavor balance and browning reactions. When used within regulated limits, these ingredients improve safety, shelf life, and taste, making processed meats both practical and appealing.

Sodium: Balancing benefits and risks

Sodium content is one of the main nutritional concerns associated with processed meats. Although sodium is critical for regulating fluid levels and signaling to nerves, excessive intake has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Partial replacement with potassium-based salts can be a solution for reducing sodium content without affecting the quality. Moderation and informed consumption are therefore key.

Importance in global nutrition

In low- and middle-income countries, processed meats are among the important food groups that help to meet global nutrition challenges. The authors suggest they may help address undernutrition and micronutrient deficiencies due to their extended shelf life, affordability, and nutrient density.

They offer an affordable source of highly bioavailable protein and other dietary micronutrients in areas where access to fresh foods may be challenging. As such, they play a role not just in individual health but also in broader food security.

Health concerns and evidence limitations

Epidemiological studies have indicated that there is a relationship between processed meats and chronic disease in high-income nations. Still, many of these studies are confounded by lifestyle variables, such as smoking and alcohol use, and other dietary patterns. It is also important to note that correlation does not mean causation.

The paper argues that there is insufficient mechanistic evidence to link processed meats directly to negative health outcomes. At the same time, the broader public health debate remains contested, and this article reflects a strongly favorable interpretation of the evidence. Therefore, overall dietary and lifestyle history should be taken into account when making dietary recommendations.

Conclusion

Processed meats are a major component of human diets due to their high-quality protein, complete amino acid profile, and rich micronutrient content. Although there are valid concerns about sodium and fat intake, processed meats can still be part of a healthy diet when consumed in moderation. They are especially important in meeting the nutrition requirements of people who are undernourished or have micronutrient deficiencies.

Current evidence highlighting health risks is largely observational and often confounded, the authors note, underscoring the need for more robust research. A balanced view of the nutritional benefits and health risks is essential for informed dietary recommendations.