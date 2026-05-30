Salaera named Halma Healthcare Company of the Year

Salaera, a leading innovator and manufacturer of respiratory care, gas delivery and gas analysis technologies, has been named "Healthcare Company of the Year" by Halma plc at the Accelerate Halma 2026 Conference. The award recognizes outstanding performance among Halma's international group of life-saving technology companies spanning healthcare, safety and environmental markets.

L-R: Emeka Ohadike, CFO at Salaera; Richard Ji, CGO at Salaera; Steve Brown, Sector Chief Executive, Healthcare at Halma; Kathy Ouelette, CEO at Salaera; Megan Young, CCO at Salaera. Image Credit: Salaera





The recognition follows a milestone year for Salaera as the company unified its Perma Pure and Maxtec portfolio under a single corporate identity focused on next-generation technologies for gas delivery, conditioning and analysis across critical medical, life science, industrial and environmental applications.

Widely used in hospitals, diagnostics, therapy delivery and gas analysis systems, Salaera's portfolio includes proprietary Nafion™ tubing, oxygen analyzers and sensors. Its OEM components are trusted globally by healthcare providers, manufacturers and distributors operating in highly regulated clinical and laboratory environments.

Our customers and partners operate in environments where precision, reliability and speed matter. At Salaera, we've been intentional about bringing together strong technologies, deep application expertise and global capabilities to better support complex breath and gas applications." Megan Young, Chief Commercial Officer, Salaera

"Winning Halma's Healthcare Company of the Year is a tremendous achievement against very tough competition," said Steve Brown, Sector Chief Executive, Healthcare at Halma plc. "Salaera has had an outstanding year, delivering strong growth, building a highly capable and diverse board and successfully unifying its offerings under a powerful market proposition. This is a company with real momentum, ambition and a very bright future, and we are delighted to recognize Salaera as Healthcare Company of the Year."

Kathy Ouellette, Chief Executive Officer at Salaera, added, "Being named Healthcare Company of the Year is really a reflection of our team. We have talented people across the business who are inspired by our mission, guided by a clear strategy and focused on operational excellence. What matters most is that we keep our customers at the center of that work, because they rely on our technologies in critical applications every day."