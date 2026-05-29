Denzel Ward encourages lifesaving Hands-Only CPR action across Cleveland

Cleveland Browns cornerback and American Heart Association Nation of Lifesavers™ NFL Player Ambassador Denzel Ward is taking his impact beyond the field and into the heart of the city appearing on new billboards across Cleveland for National CPR and AED Week, June 1-7 annually. Ward, who lost his father to sudden cardiac death, is lending his voice to a lifesaving message: anyone can perform Hands‑Only CPR.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly 6 in 10 American adults still mistakenly believe that only people with special training should perform Hands‑Only CPR. This misconception can cost lives. Immediate CPR, also known as cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is proven to dramatically improve outcomes, and because most cardiac arrests happen outside a hospital, bystanders are often the only ones who can act in time.

Launched in February 2026, the Heart Association's national theme - You Are the First Responder Until Help Arrives - is brought to life in Cleveland through Ward's presence on billboards encouraging residents to step in confidently during an emergency. Today, bystanders perform CPR only about 41% of the time, a gap the Association is determined to close.

People will often tell us they're afraid they'll 'do it wrong' or think CPR requires certification before they can help. Here's what matters: if a teen or adult collapses, call 911, then push hard and fast in the center of the chest. Your hands can keep blood flowing until professionals arrive. We are so thankful to Denzel Ward for sharing this lifesaving message." Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, American Heart Association

More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside hospitals each year in the U.S., and about 90% are fatal. Most happen at home. To break the myth that CPR requires special training, the Heart Association emphasizes that Hands‑Only CPR for teens and adults has just two steps:

Call 911 Push hard and fast in the center of the chest at 100–120 beats per minute - roughly the rhythm of "Stayin' Alive" or "Uptown Funk and to a depth of approximately two inches.

"CPR is a personal duty," Ward said. "Heroism isn't limited to uniforms - it is everyday people stepping up for others. Whether you're at home, at the gym, or at a Browns game, cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, and you're most likely to save someone you know."

For four NFL seasons now, the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, and the NFL have been actively putting boots on the ground - cleats on the field - to educate more Americans about learning this lifesaving skill though the Association's Nation of Lifesaver campaign. The American Heart Association is the global leader in creating resuscitation science, education and training with more than 60 years of CPR education and training experience. The Association also publishes the official guidelines for CPR. The Nation of Lifesavers and the collaboration with the NFL is the Association's most recent demonstration of its commitment to CPR education with the goal to double survival rates of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest by 2030.

With Denzel Ward's leadership and visibility across Cleveland, the message is clear: people don't need medical credentials to save a life with CPR - just the courage to act.

With nearly 3 out of 4 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital occurring in homes, knowing how to perform CPR is critically important Hands-Only CPR is chest compression-only CPR. Take 90 seconds to learn how to save a life, visit www.heart.org/nation.