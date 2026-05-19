New wristband algorithm detects sudden cardiac arrest with high accuracy

A smart-technology wearable wristband device may be able to automatically detect cardiac arrest, which could lead to faster medical assistance and increased survival odds when cardiac arrest occurs outside of a hospital, according to new research published today in Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology, a peer-reviewed scientific journal of the American Heart Association.

The DETECT‑1b study analyzed data for 49 adults in the Netherlands with abnormal heart rhythms who had a medical procedure in which a life-threatening heart rhythm was briefly induced during a routine procedure to correct the irregular rhythm. Pulseless ventricular tachycardia (pVT) or ventricular fibrillation (VF) was induced during treatment. Ventricular fibrillation, considered the most serious abnormal heart rhythm, is extremely dangerous and can lead to sudden cardiac death.

The algorithm‑based wearable wristband detected cardiac arrest 92% of the time.

Our findings are important because many out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are unwitnessed. A smart technology wristband capable of automatically detecting cardiac arrest and triggering an alert could function as a digital witness. With the device automatically notifying emergency services or nearby trained responders, help could arrive sooner, which may significantly improve survival chances." Judith Bonnes, M.D., Ph.D., study senior author, cardiologist, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, Netherlands

The study examined whether a medically certified smart technology wristband that continuously monitors vital signs can detect when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood. The device studied uses a light-based technique (photoplethysmography algorithm) to measure changes in blood flow in the wrist.

Study results

A total of 59 shockable cardiac arrest events were recorded. Shockable rhythms can be corrected by a shock from an AED (Automated External Defibrillator).

Cardiac arrest was accurately detected in 92% of cases: specifically, 100% of ventricular fibrillation and 90% of pulseless ventricular tachycardia.

Nine events were classified as false positives during 125 hours of recording.

In the per-patient analysis, considering only the first event per person, the accuracy for detecting the irregular rhythms was 92%.

This wrist-based photoplethysmography algorithm differs from previous approaches to detecting cardiac arrest because it allows continuous and unobtrusive monitoring in daily life, said lead study author Roos Edgar, M.Sc., a technical physician at Radboud University Medical Center. Many commercially available smart watches use similar sensors; however, most are not designed to detect cardiac arrest.

"This is the first study to externally validate such an algorithm using patient data, which is an important step toward developing a reliable detection system for real-world use," she said.

In a future application, the algorithm from this study could be used to alert nearby lay rescuers, emergency services, or both, when someone having a cardiac arrest is detected. "The goal is to connect the wristband to emergency dispatch centers and volunteer responder networks in the Netherlands so that nearby rescuers and ambulance services can be alerted immediately when cardiac arrest is detected," Bonnes said.

Even though this is a small study, the results are exciting, said Cameron Dezfulian, M.D., FAHA, chair of the American Heart Association's Resuscitation Science Symposium Program Committee, who was not involved in the study.

"What is more impressive than the ability of this technology to detect cardiac arrest is the fairly low frequency of false positives it detected," said Dezfulian, senior faculty in pediatrics and critical care at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. "This study parallels findings from a study in Canada and one in the U.S. that shows this technology has great potential.

"Pulseless electrical activity remains the most common presenting rhythm in all cardiac arrest. However, it accounts for a small number of the validation data for such wearable sensors," Dezfulian said. "Further research will be important."

The research was conducted in a controlled clinical setting, which is a limitation. The system's effectiveness and reliability in real-world conditions still need to be evaluated in future studies, Bonnes said.

Study details, background and design:

DETECT-1b was conducted at multiple institutions collaborating to collect data on participants, (allowing for enhanced generalizability and statistical power) in 49 adults wearing the smart technology wristband while undergoing ventricular tachycardia ablation or subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator implantation.

Participants had a median age of 66 years, and 41 (84%) participants were men.

Seven people underwent a procedure for an implantable defibrillator and 43 had ablation, a procedure to destroy a small area of heart tissue that is causing rapid and irregular heartbeats.

Researchers assessed more than 125 hours of the algorithm's data for cardiac arrest alerts.

The research is part of the broader DETECT project, a collaboration of several hospitals and a company in the Netherlands conducting studies to develop a smart wristband for the automated detection of cardiac arrest and alerting emergency services.