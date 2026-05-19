Click chemistry advances precision oncology by merging imaging and therapyly

Conventional cancer treatments like chemotherapy often struggle with poor targeting, leading to severe systemic toxicity and drug resistance. Diagnostic techniques, while improving, are frequently invasive and cannot monitor treatment responses in real time. A major hurdle has been creating a unified platform that can perform both imaging and therapy seamlessly inside the complex biological environment of a human body. Additionally, many promising therapeutic agents face delivery challenges, degrading before reaching the tumor or causing off-target effects. Due to these challenges, there is a pressing need for deeper research into efficient, biocompatible chemical tools that can bridge the gap between molecular imaging and targeted therapy while working safely inside living systems.



Researchers from the National Center for Nanoscience and Technology (NCNST) in Beijing and the Harbin Medical University Cancer Hospital published (DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2025.0667)a comprehensive analysis of this emerging field in the Cancer Biology & Medicine. The review details how five major types of click reactions are being engineered to construct sophisticated tumor theranostic systems. These applications range from fluorescent probes that light up cancer cells to advanced drug delivery vehicles that release their payload only when triggered by tumor-specific signals, offering a new level of control in precision oncology.



The review focuses on how specific click reactions are tailored for different jobs. The copper(I)-catalyzed azide-alkyne cycloaddition (CuAAC) acts as a workhorse for stable, ex vivo probe synthesis, although copper toxicity limits its direct use inside the body. To bypass this problem, copper-free methods like strain-promoted azide-alkyne cycloaddition (SPAAC) and inverse electron demand Diels-Alder (IEDDA) are advancing in vivo applications. IEDDA stands out for its exceptional speed and biocompatibility, making it ideal for "pretargeted" imaging. In this two-step strategy, an antibody first accumulates at the tumor, followed by a fast-acting probe that clicks into place, dramatically improving image contrast. The review also highlights innovative self-assembly strategies. For example, researchers have designed peptides that undergo click reactions directly on cancer cell membranes, forming protective nanofiber networks. These structures resist photobleaching and provide stable fluorescent signals for over four hours—far longer than conventional dyes. Another finds involves proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs) built through click reactions, which can degrade disease-causing proteins with over 95% efficiency. These systems achieve dose-dependent, long-lasting effects while minimizing the "hook effect" that often limits traditional protein degraders.



"Click chemistry gives us a molecular-level precision that traditional methods simply cannot match," the authors explained. "We can now design systems that stay silent until they encounter a tumor, then activate instantly—like a weapon that only unlocks in the presence of the enemy. This spatiotemporal control is a game-changer. Imagine a surgeon injecting a probe that makes every single cancer cell glow bright under a camera, or a therapy that only releases chemotherapy deep inside a tumor, sparing healthy tissues. That is the future we are building toward, and this review shows exactly how close we are getting."



This technology enables real-time surgical guidance, where a tumor lights up under a near-infrared camera after a click reaction, allowing surgeons to remove cancerous tissue with unprecedented accuracy while preserving healthy margins. Beyond the operating room, these platforms can be adapted for personalized medicine. Researchers envision a future where a patient's circulating tumor cells are rapidly analyzed, and a customized click-chemistry-based treatment is assembled "on demand" within days. Beyond oncology, this platform holds promise for diagnosing infectious diseases by assembling pathogen-specific probes and for engineering regenerative tissues, marking a significant step toward the broader goal of precision medicine across multiple medical specialties.

Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences Journal reference: Hou, D., et al. (2026). Click chemistry-driven tumor theranostics: recent advances, challenges, and future perspectives. Cancer Biology & Medicine. DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2025.0667. https://www.cancerbiomed.org/content/early/2026/03/12/j.issn.2095-3941.2025.0667