Early neural activity regulates speech-related gene to build communication circuits

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National Yang Ming Chiao Tung UniversityMay 19 2026

Communication begins long before children learn to speak. Researchers at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) in Taiwan have now uncovered how early brain activity helps build developing communication circuits via regulating FOXP2/Foxp2, a gene linked to human speech and communication disorders.

Published in EMBO Reports, the study presents an integrated framework linking neural activity, vocal circuit development, and activity-dependent regulation of Foxp2 in early life. The researchers studied neonatal mice, which emit ultrasonic vocalizations when separated from their mothers. These vocalizations are widely used to study early social communication and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Using advanced activity tagging, live neural recording, and circuit manipulation techniques, the NYCU team identified a previously underappreciated communication circuit linking the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) and the striatum. Neurons in this circuit became highly active immediately before vocalizations, suggesting the pathway contributes to the initiation or regulation of vocal communication. The finding shifts attention beyond traditional brainstem vocal centers and highlights a higher-order forebrain circuit involved in early communication development.

We found that early neural activity does not merely accompany vocalization; it contributes to the maturation of communication circuits. This suggests that communication-related brain networks are dynamically refined during development through interactions between neural activity and gene regulation."

Dr. Shih-Yun Chen, first author, Institute of Neuroscience at NYCU

The NYCU team further showed that activating this circuit increased Foxp2 expression, a gene often described as speech-related because mutations in humans are linked to childhood apraxia of speech and other communication impairments. Increased neural activity also promoted the formation of synaptic connections within developing corticostriatal pathways that integrate emotional, sensory, and motor information. Importantly, stimulating the circuit during development partially restored vocal deficits in mice with a Foxp2 mutation. The findings do not suggest a therapy but indicate that communication-related circuits may remain biologically responsive early in development. Rather than acting solely as a static developmental gene, Foxp2 may participate in activity-dependent plasticity and be dynamically regulated by neural activity during critical developmental windows.

"This work provides a new perspective on how neural activity and gene regulation interact during the maturation of communication-related circuits," said corresponding author Dr. Hsiao-Ying Kuo of the Institute of Anatomy and Cell Biology at NYCU. "Understanding these developmental mechanisms could help guide future research into social communication difficulties associated with neurodevelopmental disorders."

Although the study was conducted in rodent models, these findings offer a new way to understand how higher-order forebrain circuits lay the foundations for communication in early life. The work may provide a biological framework for studying how early disruptions in brain development are associated with later speech and social communication difficulties, and why early brain development may present important opportunities for support and intervention.

Source:

National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University

Journal reference:

Chen, S.-Y., et al. (2026). Activity-dependent development of vocal circuits in the neonatal rodent forebrain. EMBO Reports. DOI: 10.1038/s44319-026-00798-1. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1038/s44319-026-00798-1

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

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