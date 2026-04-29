How multi-omics is changing what scientists can see in the human immune system

By combining high-dimensional immune data with advanced computation, researchers are moving closer to predicting vaccine responses, disease risk, and treatment outcomes, but the field still faces major challenges in data quality, validation, and clinical translation.

Review: Human Systems Immunology in the Omics Era: Challenges, Methods, and Emerging Directions. Image Credit: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

In a recent review published in the European Journal of Immunology , a group of authors summarized current advances, challenges, and future directions in human systems immunology using multi-omics approaches.

Human Systems Immunology Background

What if a simple blood sample could one day help predict how your body will respond to a vaccine or disease? Human immunity is a complex and dynamic system of networks that can be affected by genetics, environment, and time.

Traditional methods often capture only limited aspects of this complexity, which can hinder progress in understanding diseases like cancer, allergies, and autoimmune disorders. Omic technologies have allowed researchers to better understand immune responses in unprecedented detail across populations.

These new methods also offer great potential for better diagnostics and personalized treatments. However, understanding such vast and variable data remains challenging, and hence further research is needed to translate these data into real-world clinical applications.

Human Immune Complexity in Real-World Data

The human immune system is a complex system of cells, molecules, and signaling pathways that responds to both internal and external changes. Systems immunology combines high-throughput experimental tools with computational approaches to understand these complex systems.

This approach has already transformed fields such as vaccine development and cancer treatment. For instance, studies have identified molecular signatures that predict how long vaccine protection may last. Similarly, in cancer, multi-omics analyses have revealed immune patterns associated with treatment resistance and response.

Additionally, as systems immunology focuses specifically on human data from various sources, it can yield findings that are more directly relevant to clinical translation than some animal model findings. Although animal models remain essential for mechanistic research, they do not fully capture the genetic diversity, environmental exposures, and physiological context that shape human immunity. Therefore, systems immunology helps researchers use this real-world data to enhance patient care.

Multi-Omics Technologies in Systems Immunology

Modern technologies evaluate thousands of biological features simultaneously, and techniques such as single-cell RNA sequencing ( scRNA-seq ) enable scientists to analyze gene expression in individual cells, uncovering hidden cell types and rare immune cells.

Other technologies, such as single-cell assay for transposase-accessible chromatin sequencing ( scATAC-seq ) and cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes by sequencing ( CITE-seq ), provide additional layers of information, including gene regulation and protein expression. These multi-omics methods help examine multiple biological processes within the same cell, providing a more layered, integrated view of immune behavior.

Spatial transcriptomics has become increasingly important in understanding how the location of immune cells affects disease development in tissues, including cancers and chronic diseases. This technology, when used in combination with other technologies, allows researchers to map the locations of immune cells and molecular signals within tissue microenvironments in ways that were not possible earlier.

Large-scale databases such as The Cancer Genome Atlas ( TCGA ) and the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Multi-omics Blood Atlas database ( COMBATdb ) further enhance research by providing publicly available datasets.

Analytical Challenges and Multi-Omics Integration

Batch effects are a primary challenge faced while analyzing multi-omics data, where technical variations between experiments distort results. Proper study design and statistical correction methods are essential to minimize these biases.

Missing data is another common problem, often caused by technical limitations or incomplete sampling. Techniques such as single- and multiple-imputation help fill gaps, but they must be applied carefully to avoid introducing errors.

High-dimensional datasets create additional complexity. When there are more variables than the sample size, the likelihood of overfitting and false-positive findings increases. Lastly, complexity arises from individual variability. Advanced statistical models, such as mixed-effects models and longitudinal analyses, must be used to measure individual differences among patients to provide valuable insights.

Each omics technology captures only a fragment of the immune system. Integrating multiple datasets is therefore essential for a more comprehensive understanding, and they are categorized into early, intermediate, and late approaches.

Early integration combines datasets before analysis, enabling direct modeling of interactions between different biological layers. Intermediate integration transforms data into shared representations, reducing noise while preserving key features. Late integration analyzes each dataset separately and combines results afterward, offering flexibility and robustness. Effective integration enhances predictive accuracy, uncovers hidden relationships, and improves biological interpretation.

AI, Immune Set Points, and Clinical Translation

The future of systems immunology lies in expanding data sources and leveraging advanced computational tools. While peripheral blood remains the most accessible and widely used sample type, researchers are now examining other biospecimens, including mucosal swabs, cerebrospinal fluid, and gut microbiota, to provide localized views of how the immune system responds.

Wearable devices, along with the advent of digital health technologies, have enabled continuous monitoring of various physiological parameters. AI and machine learning algorithms can handle large amounts of complex data, and help identify patterns and make predictions that may be difficult to detect with conventional approaches. However, these tools require caution because many models need large datasets, can be difficult to interpret biologically, and generally cannot establish causality.

The review highlights a key concept: immune set points, the unique immune characteristics of each individual that develop from both genetic factors and environmental exposure. By understanding these set points, researchers may eventually better anticipate a person’s risk of disease and response to treatment, supporting future efforts toward personalized medical care.

Systems immunology represents a powerful approach to understanding human immunity by integrating high-dimensional data with advanced analytical tools. Ongoing technological advances in data analysis will help bridge the gap between molecular-level information derived from laboratory experiments and clinical-level applications.

Despite challenges with data complexity, variability, and analytical limitations, the latest technologies and rigorous analytical strategies continue to improve reliability and applicability.

The integration of multi-omics data with AI can reshape disease diagnosis, treatment strategies, and preventive healthcare, provided that findings are supported by rigorous study design, careful validation, independent cohort confirmation, experimental testing where possible, and biologically interpretable analysis.

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