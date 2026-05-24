Yoga and meditation show promise for gut health

A new systematic review suggests yoga and Buddhist meditation may support beneficial gut bacteria and metabolites, but plant-based diets and limited clinical evidence make the true microbiome effect harder to untangle.

Effect of Yoga and Meditation on Human Gut Microbiota: A Systematic Review. Image Credit: PeopleImages / Shutterstock

A recent study published in the International Journal of Yoga presented a systematic review examining clinical evidence on the impact of yoga and meditation practices on gut microbiota in humans.

Host–Microbiota Interactions and the Influence of Yoga and Meditation

The human body hosts a complex community of microorganisms that inhabit multiple sites, with the gut harboring particularly diverse bacterial populations. These microbes, predominantly from the Firmicutes, Bacteroidetes, Actinobacteria, and Proteobacteria phyla, play essential roles in metabolism, immune function, vitamin synthesis, and protection against pathogens. While most are nonpathogenic, their composition and function are shaped by genetics, environment, lifestyle, and especially antibiotic exposure.

Host–microbiota interactions are now recognized as central to the development and progression of a wide array of diseases, including gastrointestinal, neurological, and cardiometabolic disorders. These effects are mediated by complex neural, neuroendocrine, and immune communication pathways that link the brain, gut, and microbiome in bidirectional signaling networks.

The gut microbiome generates bioactive metabolites that modulate host physiology. Disruption of this microbial balance, known as dysbiosis, is associated with a spectrum of diseases. Experimental models reveal links between dysbiosis, metabolic dysfunction, and immune-mediated conditions. Interventions such as fecal microbiota transplantation ( FMT ) highlight the therapeutic potential of targeting the microbiota in gastrointestinal disease.

External factors such as diet and mental health are major modulators of gut microbiome composition and function. Both dietary patterns and psychosocial stress have been shown to alter brain–gut–microbiota interactions, with implications for neurological and psychiatric conditions. Mind–body practices, including yoga and meditation, are hypothesized to influence these pathways, but the mechanisms underlying this influence remain unclear.

Meditation, rooted in ancient Hindu and Buddhist traditions, is also found in other major religions. Contemporary practices encompass a variety of forms, including those derived from yoga and mindfulness disciplines. Yoga and meditation, particularly as structured in Raj-yoga or Ashtanga yoga, integrate ethical, physical, and meditative practices. While their benefits for stress reduction and well-being are well documented, the scientific understanding of their direct impact on the gut microbiome is limited.

Exploring the Impact of Mind–Body Practices on Gut Microbiota

The systematic review included studies examining how yoga and meditation affect the gut microbiome in humans of any age or gender. Eligible studies were sourced from institutions, organizations, universities, online platforms, and conference proceedings. Studies lacking sufficient data or full texts were excluded. All relevant studies were obtained from electronic databases, including SCOPUS , PubMed, Google Scholar, and the Cochrane Controlled Trials Register.

Yoga involves lifestyle practices such as dietary and behavioral changes, physical activity, breathing exercises, relaxation, and meditation. The main outcome assessed was changes in gut microbiota composition, measured primarily by 16S rRNA diversity. Secondary outcomes included alterations in metabolites like trimethylamine, trimethylamine N-oxide, short-chain fatty acids, and bile acids.

Yoga, Meditation, and Favorable Gut Microbiota Profiles

Of the 247 titles and abstracts obtained during the initial literature screening, only 4 studies met the criteria for qualitative synthesis. Most exclusions were due to insufficient focus on yoga or meditation, or inadequate measurement accuracy. Of these four studies, one was a non-randomized controlled trial, and three were observational.

Of the included studies, one investigated yoga and three investigated Buddhist meditation, all examining their impact on gut microbiota. In total, 440 healthy adults aged 24-55 participated, with both genders represented across the studies and recruited from China and the USA .

The yoga intervention spanned 68 days, including preparatory yogic practices and an 8-day intensive meditation program, with participants following a vegan diet. Control participants had no dietary restrictions. In the observational studies, long-term meditators practiced daily meditation for 30 minutes to 2 hours and typically adhered to vegan or vegetarian diets, while controls were non-meditators with no meditation training.

Outcomes were primarily assessed by analyzing gut microbiota composition and diversity using advanced genetic sequencing and bioinformatics to compare meditators and controls. In the yoga study, stool samples were collected at baseline, after the preparatory phase, and at three months post-intervention.

Metabolite profiles were examined in two studies, using techniques such as non-targeted liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry ( LC-MS ) and ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography ( UHPLC ) to measure changes in metabolites, while one study separately assessed biochemical markers, including plasma cholesterol and apolipoprotein B.

All studies consistently demonstrated that yoga and Buddhist meditation were associated with favorable changes in gut microbiota composition, notably increasing beneficial bacteria such as Bacteroides, Faecalibacterium, Roseburia, and Lactobacillus, while reducing non-beneficial bacteria compared to controls. Notably, one study linked these microbiota changes to a microbial profile associated with lower risk of anxiety, depression, and cardiovascular disease, highlighting the potential mental and physical health implications of such mind-body practices.

Yoga and Buddhist meditation were also associated with beneficial shifts in metabolites: yoga increased plasma short-chain fatty acids, while Buddhist meditation increased levels of lipids, L-dopa, and berberine, and decreased certain potentially harmful metabolites. These biochemical shifts further suggest potentially positive health impacts of these practices.

Quality assessment indicated that three studies were rated as good and one as satisfactory according to the Newcastle–Ottawa scale. Importantly, no adverse effects were reported in any of the reviewed studies, suggesting no safety signal in the reviewed evidence.

Conclusions

The current systematic review indicated that yoga and Buddhist meditation may benefit gut microbiota. However, these findings are limited by the lack of randomized controlled trials and the confounding influence of vegetarian or vegan diets among participants.

Future research should prioritize well-designed RCTs to isolate the effects of meditation practices and provide clearer guidance for clinical recommendations regarding gut microbiota modulation.

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