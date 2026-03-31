Loving-kindness meditation links to lower anxiety through self-compassion

A new study suggests that loving-kindness and compassion meditation may be linked to lower anxiety over time, not just through longer practice, but also by building self-compassion and loosening the grip of distressing thoughts.

Study: Frequent loving kindness meditation relates to lower anxiety in long term practitioners through higher self compassion and cognitive flexibility. Image Credit: chayanuphol / Shutterstock

Study: Frequent loving kindness meditation relates to lower anxiety in long term practitioners through higher self compassion and cognitive flexibility. Image Credit: chayanuphol / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers examined how long-term Loving-Kindness and Compassion Meditation (LKCM) practice influences anxiety through self-compassion and cognitive fusion, considering the role of practice frequency.

LKCM Background and Long-Term Benefits

What if practicing kindness toward yourself could reduce anxiety? Various studies suggest mindfulness improves mental well-being, but its long-term benefits remain unclear. Second-generation mindfulness approaches, such as LKCM, expand beyond observation to nurture warmth, care, and emotional resilience.

While short-term benefits are established, evidence on sustained practice is inconsistent, particularly regarding how duration and frequency shape outcomes. Some individuals meditate for years without clear psychological gains, raising questions about what drives effectiveness.

Understanding how meditation works may help optimize its use, although further research is needed to determine how different practice routines influence long-term outcomes.

LKCM Study Design and Measures

The study employed a cross-sectional correlational design involving 60 long-term LKCM practitioners recruited from a meditation center in Spain. Participants had 2 to 15 years of experience and practiced 1 to 7 times per week for 15 to 120 minutes per day.

Related Stories

Data were collected via an online survey between November and December 2022, following ethical approval.

Anxiety was measured using the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale-Anxiety subscale (HADS-A), while self-compassion was assessed using the Self-Compassion Scale (SCS). Cognitive fusion was measured using the Cognitive Fusion Questionnaire (CFQ).

Statistical analyses used the PROCESS macro to test moderation and mediation effects. Weekly practice frequency was evaluated as a moderator, and age was included as a covariate. Bootstrapping with 10,000 samples was applied to improve robustness.

Self-Compassion, Cognitive Fusion, and Anxiety

The study identified a complex relationship between meditation and anxiety. Years of meditation alone were not directly associated with lower anxiety, suggesting that how individuals practice may be more important than duration.

Weekly practice frequency was associated with increases in self-compassion. Individuals practicing 2 or 4 days per week showed increases in self-compassion over time, whereas this relationship was not observed among near-daily practitioners.

This pattern suggests that individuals who practice more frequently may reach higher levels of self-compassion earlier, while those who practice less frequently may experience more gradual improvements.

Higher self-compassion was associated with lower cognitive fusion, meaning individuals were less likely to treat thoughts as literal truths. Lower cognitive fusion was, in turn, associated with lower anxiety.

Mediation analyses showed that self-compassion and cognitive fusion jointly explained the relationship between meditation and anxiety through a serial pathway, rather than independently.

Practice Frequency and Clinical Implications

The indirect association between meditation and anxiety depended on practice frequency, with significant effects observed among individuals practicing two or four days per week.

Descriptive results showed relatively high self-compassion (71% of maximum score), low cognitive fusion (40%), and low anxiety levels (27.5%), suggesting possible ceiling and floor effects.

Overall, long-term LKCM practice was associated with lower anxiety indirectly through increased self-compassion and reduced cognitive fusion, rather than through duration alone. Practice frequency appeared to shape how these relationships developed over time.

These findings do not support the idea that more frequent practice is always better. Instead, they highlight the importance of psychological mechanisms such as self-compassion and cognitive flexibility.

However, the cross-sectional design and the selected sample limit causal inference, and the findings should be interpreted cautiously.

Journal reference:
  • Yela, J. R., Buz, J., Crego, A., Gregoris, L., & Alonso, M. (2026). Frequent loving kindness meditation relates to lower anxiety in long term practitioners through higher self compassion and cognitive fusion. Scientific Reports. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-026-46387-z, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-46387-z

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2026, March 31). Loving-kindness meditation links to lower anxiety through self-compassion. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 31, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260331/Loving-kindness-meditation-links-to-lower-anxiety-through-self-compassion.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Loving-kindness meditation links to lower anxiety through self-compassion". News-Medical. 31 March 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260331/Loving-kindness-meditation-links-to-lower-anxiety-through-self-compassion.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Loving-kindness meditation links to lower anxiety through self-compassion". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260331/Loving-kindness-meditation-links-to-lower-anxiety-through-self-compassion.aspx. (accessed March 31, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2026. Loving-kindness meditation links to lower anxiety through self-compassion. News-Medical, viewed 31 March 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260331/Loving-kindness-meditation-links-to-lower-anxiety-through-self-compassion.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Social media support may ease anxiety in young adults
As more Americans embrace anxiety treatment, MAHA derides medications
Sleep apps help you track sleep, but can they also increase anxiety?
Why attachment anxiety makes short-form video addiction more likely
Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities face severe mental health disparities
Largest review finds no mental health benefits of medicinal cannabis
High consumption of sugary drinks linked to anxiety symptoms in adolescents
GLP-1 medications linked to reduced psychiatric hospital visits

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Analysis finds aerobic exercise to be most effective for reducing depression and anxiety