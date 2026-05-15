Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty outperforms oral semaglutide in short-term weight loss

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Society of Gastrointestinal EndoscopyMay 15 2026

A comparative study, presented at ESGE Days 2026, has found that endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) is associated with significantly greater short-term weight loss than oral semaglutide in adults with obesity.

The retrospective cohort study included 150 patients treated in routine clinical practice and evaluated outcomes at six months.

Patients undergoing ESG achieved a mean total body weight loss of 12.7 %, compared with 8.7 % in those receiving 14 mg of oral semaglutide, corresponding to a mean difference of approximately 4.0 % (p=0.0001). This difference remained significant after adjustment for baseline characteristics, including age, sex, body mass index, and diabetes status, and was supported by multiple sensitivity analyses.

Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty is a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure that reduces gastric volume, while semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that promotes weight loss through appetite regulation. Direct real-world comparisons between procedural and pharmacological approaches remain limited, particularly for oral formulations.

Patients undergoing ESG were also more likely to achieve clinically meaningful weight loss. At six months, 70 % of patients in the ESG group achieved at least 10 % total body weight loss compared with 43 % in the semaglutide group, while 36 % achieved at least 15 % weight loss compared with 7%, respectively. Adverse event rates were comparable between groups and were predominantly mild gastrointestinal symptoms, with no serious complications or mortality reported.

Dr Nitin G. Jagtap, lead author of the study, said the findings address a common clinical question.

In real-world practice, patients often ask whether they should choose a procedure or a medicine, but there has been very little comparative data to guide that decision. We focused on oral semaglutide because it was the most commonly available option during the study period, so this reflects a real-world clinical decision, not an artificial comparison."

Dr Nitin G. Jagtap, Study Lead Author and Medical Gastroenterologist, AIG Hospital

Related Stories

He added, "The approximately 4 % greater weight loss with ESG is meaningful and may translate into improved control of obesity-related conditions such as diabetes and fatty liver disease, although these outcomes were not directly assessed in this study."

Dr Jagtap emphasized that treatment choice should remain individualized, taking into account patient preference, access, and long-term adherence. "A daily oral therapy requires sustained commitment, whereas ESG is a one-time intervention associated with more rapid weight loss. These approaches should be viewed as complementary," he explained.

"Our results suggest ESG should be considered alongside pharmacological therapies as a mainstream option in obesity management," Dr Jagtap concluded. "The future of care lies in personalized treatment selection – matching the right approach to the right patient."

Source:

European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cannabis compounds may improve metabolism and reduce diabetes risk
Semaglutide shows sustained weight loss benefits in older adults
Once-daily orforglipron helps preserve weight loss after semaglutide or tirzepatide
Obesity may leave immune cells stuck in inflammatory mode after weight loss
Losing weight improves heart muscle contraction in people with obesity and heart failure
GLP-1 weight loss is driven mainly by fat loss, not muscle loss
Semaglutide as a promising new treatment for alcohol use disorder
New obesity medications offer a potent tool for combating hypertension

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Semaglutide significantly reduces obesity in treatment-resistant young adults