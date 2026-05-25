Diet and inflammation may play a role in progressive vitiligo

A new study suggests that people with progressive vitiligo had more pro-inflammatory dietary profiles, raising questions about whether diet-driven inflammation could help shape future prevention and management strategies.

Study: Relationship between dietary inflammation index and progression of vitiligo. Image Credit: alfasatryapermana / Shutterstock

A recent study in the Nutrition Journal examined the relationship between the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII) and progressive vitiligo in a case-control study, aiming to develop novel prevention strategies.

Nutrition and Vitiligo

Vitiligo is an acquired pigmentary disorder marked by skin or mucosal depigmentation. Management is difficult, particularly for lesions in exposed areas, which often cause considerable psychological distress. The disorder’s pathogenesis is multifactorial, involving genetic susceptibility and dysregulation of immune, neuropsychiatric, endocrine, and metabolic pathways, ultimately resulting in melanocyte destruction. Immune-mediated inflammation is recognized as the principal mechanism of melanocyte loss.

Diet, as an exogenous factor, may modulate disease activity by altering systemic inflammation and influencing melanocyte viability via the gut-skin axis. The role of diet-induced inflammation in the progression of vitiligo remains unclear. Elucidating this relationship could clarify the impact of dietary factors on immune-mediated disease mechanisms and inform preventive or therapeutic strategies.

The Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII) provides a quantitative assessment of dietary inflammatory potential based on macronutrient and micronutrient intake, typically obtained from food-frequency questionnaires. Elevated DII scores reflect a pro-inflammatory diet. While the DII is established in chronic disease risk assessment, its application to vitiligo populations is largely unexplored, despite the relevance of diet-induced inflammation in vitiligo pathogenesis.

Assessing the Impact of Pro-Inflammatory Diets in Vitiligo

This study explored the association between pro-inflammatory dietary patterns and vitiligo by evaluating participants' eating habits, determining their DII scores, and investigating how these scores relate to disease progression. Eighty patients with progressive vitiligo and eighty age- and sex-matched healthy controls were enrolled. Inclusion criteria for patients required a confirmed diagnosis of progressive vitiligo according to established clinical standards, absence of other dermatological conditions, and informed consent for participation.

Progressive vitiligo was diagnosed using a combination of clinical examination, Vitiligo Disease Activity (VIDA) scoring, assessment of isomorphic reaction, and Wood's lamp analysis. Dietary intake over the previous 3 months was captured through structured face-to-face interviews using a food frequency questionnaire. DII values were calculated using a global reference framework that incorporates 27 dietary components, including macronutrients, micronutrients, and select bioactive compounds.

Higher Dietary Inflammatory Index is Associated With Progressive Vitiligo

Both the case (vitiligo) group and the control group had equal sex ratios, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:1. In the case group, 22 participants were under 25 years of age, 41 were between 25 and 40 years of age, and 17 were over 40 years of age. The average age in this group was 38.35 years.

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In the control group, 14 participants were under 25 years old, 42 were between 25 and 40 years old, and 24 were over 40 years old. The average age in the control group was 40.90 years. The age- and sex-matched design reduces the likelihood that these variables explain the observed associations.

There were no statistically significant differences in age distribution, smoking, or alcohol consumption between the two groups. However, significant between-group differences were observed for staying up late and dietary regularity, although the direction and interpretation of these lifestyle variables require caution. The groups also differed significantly in reported fried-food and cake/pastry consumption patterns, whereas consumption of nuts, soy products, dairy products, and seafood did not differ significantly between groups. These findings suggest that certain lifestyle and dietary variables, rather than general eating habits, may be associated with progressive vitiligo.

The case group demonstrated a predominantly pro-inflammatory dietary pattern, with a higher DII score than the healthy control group, a difference that was statistically significant. This result suggests that a more pro-inflammatory diet is associated with the presence of vitiligo.

For each 1-unit increase in the DII score, the odds of being in the progressive vitiligo group increased by 23%. The trend analysis further confirmed that a higher DII score is associated with a greater likelihood of having vitiligo, although the case-control design cannot establish that diet causes vitiligo onset or progression.

Conclusions

The research findings indicate that pro-inflammatory diets may be associated with the occurrence or progression of vitiligo, highlighting the persistent impact of unhealthy eating patterns. Dietary modification may be worth exploring as part of broader prevention and management strategies. However, these conclusions should be interpreted with caution due to several limitations, including a small sample size, the use of non-localized dietary reference values, and reliance on retrospective self-reported dietary data, which may introduce recall bias. Additionally, mechanistic understanding was limited by the absence of gut microbiota and inflammatory biomarker data.

Future robust, prospective studies should use localized dietary guidelines, incorporate objective biomarkers, and examine the gut-skin axis to better clarify underlying mechanisms and optimize dietary recommendations for vitiligo patients.

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Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

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Dr. Priyom Bose

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Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

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