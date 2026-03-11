Rapid Novor receives Ontario Ministry of Health provisional license for EasyM® blood-based MRD test for multiple myeloma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Rapid Novor Inc., a Canadian biotechnology leader, announced today that its diagnostic laboratory has received a provisional license from the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) for its EasyM® assay, enabling the company to begin testing patients in Canada. This milestone represents the first time highly sensitive measurable residual disease (MRD) monitoring is available to multiple myeloma patients within Canada, marking a transformative advancement in the standard of care.

A clinical research technician processing EasyM patient samples using a mass spectrometer. Image Credit: Rapid Novor Inc.

EasyM® is a personalized, non-invasive blood test designed to track MRD, one of the strongest predictors of disease progression and overall survival in multiple myeloma. Until now, Canadian patients had limited or no access to MRD testing, which is essential for assessing treatment response, monitoring disease, and optimizing long term outcomes. The MOH provisional license allows Rapid Novor to deliver this technology by prescription to patients and clinicians in Canada.

Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer worldwide, with approximately 4,300 new cases diagnosed each year in Canada. MRD assessment is critical for monitoring disease progression, yet conventional methods rely on bone marrow biopsies, which are highly invasive, painful, and carry logistical and financial burdens for the healthcare system. Bone marrow sampling also has limitations, including sampling bias, the inability to detect disease outside the marrow, and limited ability to support frequent longitudinal monitoring of disease kinetics.

EasyM® uses a simple blood draw, allowing for frequent, highly sensitive MRD monitoring without the challenges associated with repeated biopsies. The assay measures paraprotein (M-protein), a key biomarker for multiple myeloma, using Rapid Novor's proprietary mass spectrometry-based protein sequencing technology. This approach has the potential to enable early detection of relapse, support informed treatment decisions, and improve overall patient wellbeing.

Since EasyM® is blood-based rather than marrow-based, it also simplifies sample logistics and enables more distributed sample collection. This is more convenient for patients and can help ensure equitable access to monitoring for patients who live in rural or underserved areas where specialized bone marrow procedures may be less accessible.

Bringing EasyM® to Canadian patients is a historic milestone, For the first time, patients have access to a non-invasive, highly sensitive MRD test, something that has been unavailable in Canada until now. This is not just a scientific achievement, it's an opportunity to change how patients are monitored, reduce the burden of invasive bone marrow biopsies, and expand access. As a homegrown Canadian company, we are proud to lead this effort and bring MRD testing to patients in our own country."

Dr. Liqiang Yang, Chief Strategy Officer, Rapid Novor

The EasyM® assay also offers significant advantages for clinical trials of new multiple myeloma therapies, where MRD status is increasingly used as a key efficacy endpoint. EasyM® has already received CLIA certification in the United States, enabling clinical testing there, and the Ontario MOH provisional license represents the first step toward broader adoption in Canada.

Source:

Rapid Novor Inc.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Rapid Novor Inc. (2026, March 11). Rapid Novor receives Ontario Ministry of Health provisional license for EasyM® blood-based MRD test for multiple myeloma. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 11, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260311/Rapid-Novor-receives-Ontario-Ministry-of-Health-provisional-license-for-EasyMc2ae-blood-based-MRD-test-for-multiple-myeloma.aspx.

  • MLA

    Rapid Novor Inc. "Rapid Novor receives Ontario Ministry of Health provisional license for EasyM® blood-based MRD test for multiple myeloma". News-Medical. 11 March 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260311/Rapid-Novor-receives-Ontario-Ministry-of-Health-provisional-license-for-EasyMc2ae-blood-based-MRD-test-for-multiple-myeloma.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Rapid Novor Inc. "Rapid Novor receives Ontario Ministry of Health provisional license for EasyM® blood-based MRD test for multiple myeloma". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260311/Rapid-Novor-receives-Ontario-Ministry-of-Health-provisional-license-for-EasyMc2ae-blood-based-MRD-test-for-multiple-myeloma.aspx. (accessed March 11, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Rapid Novor Inc. 2026. Rapid Novor receives Ontario Ministry of Health provisional license for EasyM® blood-based MRD test for multiple myeloma. News-Medical, viewed 11 March 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260311/Rapid-Novor-receives-Ontario-Ministry-of-Health-provisional-license-for-EasyMc2ae-blood-based-MRD-test-for-multiple-myeloma.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing
De novo antibody protein sequencing reveals novel functional and neutralizing antibodies post-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination
Antibody validation and rapid peptide mapping technology
Rapid Novor and MAbSilico partner for world's first AI-guided epitope mapping service for antibodies
A Single Platform to Sequence All Monoclonal Antibody Proteins
Artificial intelligence and polyclonal antibody sequencing redefine the future of antibody discovery
Rapid Novor First to Decode Polyclonal Antibodies Using Only Proteomics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Rapid Novor teams up with PMCC to evaluate EasyM™ for multiple myeloma minimal residual disease monitoring