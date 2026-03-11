Rapid Novor receives Ontario Ministry of Health provisional license for EasyM® blood-based MRD test for multiple myeloma

Rapid Novor Inc., a Canadian biotechnology leader, announced today that its diagnostic laboratory has received a provisional license from the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) for its EasyM ® assay, enabling the company to begin testing patients in Canada. This milestone represents the first time highly sensitive measurable residual disease (MRD) monitoring is available to multiple myeloma patients within Canada, marking a transformative advancement in the standard of care.

EasyM ® is a personalized, non-invasive blood test designed to track MRD, one of the strongest predictors of disease progression and overall survival in multiple myeloma. Until now, Canadian patients had limited or no access to MRD testing, which is essential for assessing treatment response, monitoring disease, and optimizing long term outcomes. The MOH provisional license allows Rapid Novor to deliver this technology by prescription to patients and clinicians in Canada.

Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer worldwide, with approximately 4,300 new cases diagnosed each year in Canada. MRD assessment is critical for monitoring disease progression, yet conventional methods rely on bone marrow biopsies, which are highly invasive, painful, and carry logistical and financial burdens for the healthcare system. Bone marrow sampling also has limitations, including sampling bias, the inability to detect disease outside the marrow, and limited ability to support frequent longitudinal monitoring of disease kinetics.

EasyM® uses a simple blood draw, allowing for frequent, highly sensitive MRD monitoring without the challenges associated with repeated biopsies. The assay measures paraprotein (M-protein), a key biomarker for multiple myeloma, using Rapid Novor's proprietary mass spectrometry-based protein sequencing technology. This approach has the potential to enable early detection of relapse, support informed treatment decisions, and improve overall patient wellbeing.

Since EasyM® is blood-based rather than marrow-based, it also simplifies sample logistics and enables more distributed sample collection. This is more convenient for patients and can help ensure equitable access to monitoring for patients who live in rural or underserved areas where specialized bone marrow procedures may be less accessible.

Bringing EasyM® to Canadian patients is a historic milestone, For the first time, patients have access to a non-invasive, highly sensitive MRD test, something that has been unavailable in Canada until now. This is not just a scientific achievement, it's an opportunity to change how patients are monitored, reduce the burden of invasive bone marrow biopsies, and expand access. As a homegrown Canadian company, we are proud to lead this effort and bring MRD testing to patients in our own country." Dr. Liqiang Yang, Chief Strategy Officer, Rapid Novor

The EasyM® assay also offers significant advantages for clinical trials of new multiple myeloma therapies, where MRD status is increasingly used as a key efficacy endpoint. EasyM® has already received CLIA certification in the United States, enabling clinical testing there, and the Ontario MOH provisional license represents the first step toward broader adoption in Canada.