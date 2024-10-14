De novo antibody protein sequencing reveals novel functional and neutralizing antibodies post-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

Rapid Novor Inc., the world's leader in mass spectrometry (MS)-based antibody sequencing, published a peer-reviewed research article where REpAb® antibody discovery platform was used to sequence a complex mixture of functional antibodies directly from the serum of a human patient after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Technician performs REpAb® experiments. Image Credit: Rapid Novor

Titled "De Novo Protein Sequencing of Antibodies for Identification of Neutralizing Antibodies in Human Plasma Post SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination," the study highlights how de novo antibody sequencing, a method that identifies antibodies directly from blood samples without relying on genetic databases, provides valuable information on unique and functional antibodies present in serum. By leveraging de novo antibody sequencing, the study identified antibodies that were not present in traditional B-cell sequencing data, underscoring the significance of this innovative and complementary approach.

The integration of de novo sequencing with proteomics has enabled us to uncover a broader range of antibodies, some of which may play critical roles in immunity but are often overlooked in conventional analyses. De novo protein sequencing shows promise for thorough antibody discovery, and further methodological developments are anticipated to improve the field even more." Dr. Thierry Le Bihan, Principal Scientist of Polyclonal Sequencing, Rapid Novor

The study also revealed that monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) derived from polyclonal antibodies (pAbs) retained strong affinities, similar or even better than the original pAb with potent neutralizing capabilities against SARS-CoV-2. These findings open new avenues for developing highly specific and effective therapeutics.

"The REpAb® workflow used in this study is ideally suited for integration into any antibody and biotherapeutic discovery pipeline," said Dr. Thierry Le Bihan. "It's a species-agnostic discovery platform that specifically focuses on the biologically relevant antibodies present in serum that directly confer immunity."

With 100+ polyclonal antibody sequencing projects under their belt and a 100 % success rate, the team at Rapid Novor is actively working with pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology partners to integrate REpAb® into critical workflows for the discovery of highly potent and developable antibodies.

The peer-reviewed paper is available in Nature Communications, the link is provided here.