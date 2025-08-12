Exercise can be a powerful tool to slow epigenetic aging

A new research perspective was published in Aging (Aging-US) on July 8, 2025, titled "Exercise as a geroprotector: focusing on epigenetic aging."

In this perspective, led by Takuji Kawamura from Tohoku University, researchers reviewed existing evidence from scientific studies showing that regular exercise, physical activity, and fitness may influence epigenetic aging and potentially reverse it, offering a promising way to extend healthspan and improve long-term health.

Epigenetic aging refers to changes in the body's DNA that reflect how quickly a person is aging at the molecular level. It is measured using epigenetic clocks, which analyze patterns of DNA methylation, a chemical modification that can affect gene activity. Unlike chronological age, which simply counts the number of years lived, epigenetic aging presents a more accurate picture of how well the body's cells and tissues are functioning. This process is influenced by various factors, including lifestyle, and has become a powerful tool for studying aging.

This perspective highlights that while general physical activity, such as walking or doing household tasks, offers health benefits, structured exercise routines that are planned, repetitive, and goal-directed appear to have stronger effects on slowing epigenetic aging. Physical fitness, especially high cardiorespiratory capacity, is also closely associated with slower epigenetic aging.

The authors also discuss key findings from both human and animal studies. In mice, structured endurance and resistance training reduced age-related molecular changes in muscle tissue. In humans, multi-week exercise interventions demonstrated reductions in biological age markers in blood and skeletal muscle. One study found that sedentary middle-aged women reduced their epigenetic age by two years after just eight weeks of combined aerobic and strength training. Another study showed that older men with higher oxygen uptake levels, a key measure of cardiovascular fitness, had significantly slower epigenetic aging.

"These findings suggest that maintaining physical fitness delays epigenetic aging in multiple organs and supports the notion that exercise as a geroprotector confers benefits to various organs."

The research also examines which organs benefit most from exercise. While skeletal muscle has been a central focus, new evidence shows that regular physical training may also slow aging in the heart, liver, fat tissue, and even the gut. In addition, Olympic athletes were found to have slower epigenetic aging than non-athletes, suggesting that long-term, intensive physical activity may have lasting anti-aging effects.

The authors call for further research to understand why some individuals respond more strongly to exercise than others and how different types of training influence aging in various organs. They also point out the importance of developing personalized exercise programs to maximize anti-aging benefits. Overall, the findings support the growing recognition that maintaining physical fitness is not only essential for daily health but may also serve as one of the most effective tools for slowing the body's internal aging process.