Antibodies.com expands UK headquarters with new 5x larger facilities in Cambridge to accommodate rapid growth

Antibodies.comAug 4 2025

Antibodies.com, a trusted provider of high-quality biological reagents for life science researchers, today announced the expansion of its UK headquarters with a move to Cambridge Technopark to accommodate the Company's rapid growth. The new 5000 sq. ft site is five times larger than its previous premises and has been designed to house increased operational capabilities and broaden access to its range of high-quality reagents and products that support accelerated discovery and development of antibody therapeutics.

Antibodies.com has seen a period of sustained growth and rapid increase in demand for its products globally over the past 5 years, tripling its customer base and now serving over 5,000 research institutions globally. With a catalogue of over 100,000 products, including primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, and ELISA kits, Antibodies.com serves researchers in over 100 countries.

Located on Cambridge Technopark, in Cambridge's biotech hub, the new site features advanced laboratory spaces, a modern logistics area to facilitate enhanced inventory management, and expanded research and development capabilities. Enabling streamlined workflows and upgraded infrastructure, the new facilities will further strengthen order fulfilment, delivering reagents to customers, faster.

Antibodies.com has facilities in Cambridge, UK, Stockholm, Sweden, and St. Louis, US. The newly relocated UK headquarters provide dynamic and collaborative workspaces with shared meeting areas, informal breakout zones, and designated office spaces. The central Cambridge location offers easy access to local transport options, and designated cycle storage to encourage sustainable travel, offering an attractive working location for both the team and visiting customers.

We are proud to take this significant step forward with our new Cambridge headquarters. This move positions us at the center of the global life sciences community and will enable us to enhance the excellent service our customers have come to expect, scale with global demand, and continue supporting innovation in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics.

Dr Stewart Newlove, CTO and Co-Founder, Antibodies.com

Antibodies.com

