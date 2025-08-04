Medtech innovator KMC Systems rebrands as HiArc

Leading medical engineering design and manufacturing firm, KMC Systems has become HiArc. With 45 years of heritage and expertise in solving complex engineering and manufacturing challenges for leading life science and diagnostic companies, this transformation marks a key milestone for the company. The new name and accompanying brand identity better reflect the company's unique position in the industry as a bespoke, high-performance solution architect.

Following a period of consultation with clients, partners, and experts across the medical technology ecosystem about their challenges and what an ideal partnership looked like, HiArc was born and engineered to meet the changing and future needs of the market.

What our clients need - and what healthcare demands - are strategic partners who are looking externally for deeper engineering expertise to help them bring their products to market at a faster pace, while meeting both performance goals and delivering the right product at the right cost. They are also looking for partners with robust depth across relevant technological domains, such as microfluidics, robotics, and optics, who move fast, think smart, and deliver without compromise. They already saw much of that in us - but our brand didn't reflect it. HiArc is the next chapter: modern, confident, and built entirely around our clients' success. "We've aligned every part of our business from design, engineering, and manufacturing - around one goal: delivering exactly what our clients need, the way they need it. That's why our new guiding idea is simple and bold: Engineered around you." Suneet Chadha, President, HiArc

Alongside the rebrand, HiArc is actively investing in new capabilities and offerings that will deepen its ability to serve next-generation diagnostic and life science innovators. These include advanced expertise across the areas of robotics, optics, microfluidics, and thermo-dynamics as well as standing up a new product offering coming in 2026.

HiArc will be exhibiting at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine, Chicago from July 29th-31, booth 1741.