New gravity-based method improves platelet-rich plasma extraction

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of the Basque CountryJul 24 2025

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a fraction of blood plasma; its concentration of platelets is of great value in regenerative medicine as they are essential in accelerating healing and repairing tissue. Until now, obtaining them has been based on centrifugation techniques which, in addition to being expensive, could activate the platelets prematurely and reduce their effectiveness.

We realized that our device not only separated the plasma, but also obtained very high-quality PRP, with functional and minimally activated platelets."

Lourdes Basabe, Ikerbasque Research Professor 

Innovation from sedimentation

Unlike traditional methods, the system developed at the University of the Basque Country (EHU) uses gravity sedimentation (a physical separation process in which the solid particles, which are denser than the fluid, settle at the bottom of a container due to the force of gravity, a routine method for removing solids suspended in liquids). The system comprises laser-cut acrylic sheets and special adhesives, which means it can be manufactured at a low cost. In just 40 minutes, it can extract around 300 micro-litres of PRP from 1 millilitre of blood, thereby minimising handling.

Related Stories

The results obtained with this new system are very interesting indeed. Platelet activation could be significantly reduced, reaching a level of 8.2 % as opposed 31 % seen in traditional methods. What is more, the mean platelet volume (MPV) was maintained, which is essential for maintaining the therapeutic efficacy of PRP. It was also possible to eliminate 98% of red blood cells and 96% of white blood cells. Another significant advantage is that this method can be adjusted to process a higher or lower quantity of blood, thus maintaining its effectiveness at all times.

A finding produced by years of research

This development is the result of the ongoing work of the team, which has spent over a decade researching what are known as Lab-on-a-Chip technologies. In other words, ones that concentrate and automate various functions that normally require large, complex equipment into a single, small device, even the size of a chip. In other words, it is like having an entire laboratory operating in a space that fits into the palm of one's hand. During the course of this research, the scientists observed that the composition of the plasma separated in their devices was particularly rich in low-activated platelets. Based on this observation, they redesigned the system for therapeutic purposes. The result is a disposable, portable, low-cost, and easy-to-use device with the potential for use in resource-limited clinical settings, personalised treatments, or even home healthcare.

The lead author of the work is Dr Pablo Enrique Guevara-Pantoja, post-PhD researcher in the Microfluidics Cluster EHU research group thanks to a prestigious Marie Curie COFUND grant. With a solid international track record in microfluidics and biomedical engineering, he has been the lead author of multiple high-impact publications and is the co-inventor of several patents in the field of diagnostics and bioengineering.

Intellectual property protection and transfer

The technology has been protected by a Spanish patent and the group is currently seeking clinical, industrial or investment partnerships to scale up the system and facilitate its release onto the market and into healthcare settings.

Source:

University of the Basque Country

Journal reference:

Guevara-Pantoja, P. E., et al. (2025). A microfluidic device for passive separation of platelet-rich plasma from whole blood. Lab on a Chip. doi.org/10.1039/d5lc00362h.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How a simple blood test can forecast future health risks
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist
AI transforms healthcare for faster, smarter care in emergency crises
Date vinegar lowers blood sugar and cholesterol in type 2 diabetes
Eating habits directly influence vaginal microbiome, research finds
Research reveals Ghanaian children face high cancer risk from local fish
Plant-based fitness supplements for reversing metabolic syndrome
Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Tirzepatide tops the charts for blood sugar and weight loss in type 2 diabetes