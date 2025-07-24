New gravity-based method improves platelet-rich plasma extraction

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a fraction of blood plasma; its concentration of platelets is of great value in regenerative medicine as they are essential in accelerating healing and repairing tissue. Until now, obtaining them has been based on centrifugation techniques which, in addition to being expensive, could activate the platelets prematurely and reduce their effectiveness.

We realized that our device not only separated the plasma, but also obtained very high-quality PRP, with functional and minimally activated platelets." Lourdes Basabe, Ikerbasque Research Professor

Innovation from sedimentation

Unlike traditional methods, the system developed at the University of the Basque Country (EHU) uses gravity sedimentation (a physical separation process in which the solid particles, which are denser than the fluid, settle at the bottom of a container due to the force of gravity, a routine method for removing solids suspended in liquids). The system comprises laser-cut acrylic sheets and special adhesives, which means it can be manufactured at a low cost. In just 40 minutes, it can extract around 300 micro-litres of PRP from 1 millilitre of blood, thereby minimising handling.

The results obtained with this new system are very interesting indeed. Platelet activation could be significantly reduced, reaching a level of 8.2 % as opposed 31 % seen in traditional methods. What is more, the mean platelet volume (MPV) was maintained, which is essential for maintaining the therapeutic efficacy of PRP. It was also possible to eliminate 98% of red blood cells and 96% of white blood cells. Another significant advantage is that this method can be adjusted to process a higher or lower quantity of blood, thus maintaining its effectiveness at all times.

A finding produced by years of research

This development is the result of the ongoing work of the team, which has spent over a decade researching what are known as Lab-on-a-Chip technologies. In other words, ones that concentrate and automate various functions that normally require large, complex equipment into a single, small device, even the size of a chip. In other words, it is like having an entire laboratory operating in a space that fits into the palm of one's hand. During the course of this research, the scientists observed that the composition of the plasma separated in their devices was particularly rich in low-activated platelets. Based on this observation, they redesigned the system for therapeutic purposes. The result is a disposable, portable, low-cost, and easy-to-use device with the potential for use in resource-limited clinical settings, personalised treatments, or even home healthcare.

The lead author of the work is Dr Pablo Enrique Guevara-Pantoja, post-PhD researcher in the Microfluidics Cluster EHU research group thanks to a prestigious Marie Curie COFUND grant. With a solid international track record in microfluidics and biomedical engineering, he has been the lead author of multiple high-impact publications and is the co-inventor of several patents in the field of diagnostics and bioengineering.

Intellectual property protection and transfer

The technology has been protected by a Spanish patent and the group is currently seeking clinical, industrial or investment partnerships to scale up the system and facilitate its release onto the market and into healthcare settings.