Optimal Group joins SciY

The SciY business today announced the integration of Optimal Industrial Technologies and Optimal Industrial Automation into the SciY Laboratory Digitalization Suite, creating a single, vendor-agnostic software and automation platform that connects molecular research and development, quality control labs, and full-scale biopharma and specialty chemicals manufacturing environments.

SciY enables end-to-end digital lab transformation with real-time monitoring, robotics, and closed-loop optimization—powering ‘self-driving’ labs and intelligent biopharma, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials manufacturing. Image Credit: SciY

This integration and unified branding bring together Optimal’s industry-leading synTQ® Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Knowledge Management software platform with its proven automation solutions, enabling life scientists and chemical engineers to benefit from streamlined, scalable workflows that supports the entire molecular and materials product lifecycle from early lab discovery experimentation to QC and commercial molecular or materials production.

By unifying these capabilities, SciY delivers a cohesive path to end-to-end digital lab transformation, supporting novel ‘self-driving’ labs and biopharma, specialty chemicals and advanced materials factories powered by real-time lab monitoring, wet-lab robotics, and closed-loop chemical process optimization.

SciY’s integrated laboratory capabilities at a glance:

  • Lab automation and precision robotics for R&D and QC labs
  • AI/ML-ready analytical data lakes with built-in contextualization and governance
  • Process Analytical Technology (PAT) and analytical knowledge management
  • Analytical experiment design, scheduling, and data management
  • Real-time lab and process monitoring & model-based process control
  • Self-driving laboratories and molecular factories for continuous improvement

Our lab software and automation experts have been collaborating for years.

Now that integration is beneficial to our customers, making it even easier to adopt new software and automation innovation without disrupting what already works."

Eamonn Garry, Director synTQ and Industrial Automation Solutions, SciY

We are lowering the barrier to laboratory digital transformation, from the first bench-scale experiment to validated molecular manufacturing.

By bringing Optimal’s know-how fully into our vendor-agnostic SciY ecosystem, biopharma scientists and chemical engineers can move seamlessly from data to decision and to action."

Santiago Dominguez, President, SciY

Source:

SciY

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

