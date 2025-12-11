New findings show why the human intestine uniquely presents gluten to T cells

New evidence shows that human M cells act as fully fledged antigen-presenting cells, processing and presenting gluten peptides through a dendritic cell-like pathway that may shape early coeliac disease immunity.

Study: Human gut M cells resemble dendritic cells and present gluten antigen. Image Credit: Nemes Laszlo / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Nature , researchers found that microfold ( M ) cells in the human gut resemble dendritic cells ( DCs ) and present antigens via the class II major histocompatibility complex ( MHC-II ). Notably, the study shows that MHC-II expression occurs constitutively and independently of interferon-gamma ( IFNγ ), distinguishing these cells from enterocytes, which require inflammatory cues for MHC-II induction and depend on IRF1 rather than the CIITA -dependent pathway used by M cells.

M cells are rare epithelial cells that reside in the follicle-associated epithelium of Peyer’s patches in the intestine and are involved in intestinal mucosal immunity. They transport luminal antigens to submucosal immune cells. Mouse M cells are derived from intestinal stem cells, require receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa-B ligand ( RANKL ), SRY-box transcription factor 8 ( SOX8 ), Spi-B transcription factor ( SPIB ), and express glycoprotein 2 ( GP2 ). However, human M cell differentiation is largely unknown.

Organoid Models Reveal Human M-Cell Development

In the present study, researchers developed an intestinal organoid model to study human M cells and establish their differentiation trajectory. The team optimized their previous culture protocol for human intestinal organoids by adding retinoic acid, RANKL , and tumor necrosis factor ( TNF ). This resulted in the appearance of GP2 + cells. SPIB reporter organoids were cultured in this medium, resulting in the efficient generation of SPIB -expressing cells.

Flow cytometry and immunofluorescence staining revealed SPIB expression in over 75% of cells, with around 3% co-expressing GP2 . The co-expressing cells also expressed other M cell markers, such as C-C motif chemokine ligand 23 ( CCL23 ) and SOX8 . Organoid-derived cells were sorted by fluorescence-activated cell sorting ( FACS ) for single-cell ribonucleic acid sequencing ( scRNA-seq ) analysis.

A published scRNA-seq dataset was reanalyzed to identify primary M cell marker genes. This dataset was incorporated into other scRNA-seq resources covering all other intestinal cell types. The researchers determined a core set of primary M cell markers, including SPIB , GP2 , SOX8 , platelet-activating factor receptor ( PTAFR ), GABA receptor subunit pi ( GABRP ), and solute carrier family 2 member 6 ( SLC2A6 ). These markers were highly expressed in organoid M cells.

Stages of Human M-Cell Differentiation

Over 90% of GP2 + organoid M cells expressed intercellular adhesion molecule 2 ( ICAM2 ). However, ICAM2 was also expressed by half of the GP2 - cells. Furthermore, SPIB + M -lineage organoid cells could be stratified into ICAM2 + and ICAM2 - subsets. Thus, M -lineage cells could be distinguished by three stages: SPIB + ICAM2 - GP2 - early M cells, SPIB + ICAM2 + GP2 - immature M cells, and SPIB + ICAM2 + GP2 + mature M cells. These populations were sorted for transcriptomic profiling.

ICAM2 + cells were enriched in immature M cell markers, including CCL23 , SOX8 , and TNF -alpha-induced protein 2 ( TNFAIP2 ). M cell maturation coincided with the appearance of RANKL -responsive genes. The team identified 1,639 differentially expressed genes ( DEGs ) during M cell differentiation. A gene ontology ( GO ) analysis, based on upregulated and downregulated DEGs in M cells, revealed that M cells and enterocytes were the most relevant cell types.

M cell organoids did not show markers for other intestinal cell types. Further, the team speculated that M cells and DCs might share a RANKL -induced transcriptional regulatory network, given that various RANKL -induced transcription factors of M cells are known from DC biology and that RANKL is essential for DC activation. The researchers focused on RUNX family transcription factor 2 ( RUNX2 ), a RANKL -induced M cell transcription factor, which, like SPIB , is a master regulator of DCs .

RANKL, RUNX2 Axis Drives M-Cell Maturation

The addition of a RUNX2 inhibitor dose-dependently reduced the number of GP2 + M cells. Moreover, RUNX2 knockout resulted in a significant reduction of GP2 + organoid M cells. Further, the team explored the dataset for receptors expressed by M cells. M cells expressed the receptors of retinoic acid, RANKL , and TNF , consistent with their functional effects. FACS -based screening was subsequently performed to identify niche factors that promote M cell maturation.

Among 12 tested ligands, colony-stimulating factor 2 ( CSF2 ) increased GP2 + organoid M cells by more than fourfold. Primary human M cells also expressed the CSF2 receptor, suggesting a potential in vivo function. Given the shared signaling regulators and transcription factors between DCs and M cells, the researchers explored additional DC genes in the scRNA-seq dataset. The team observed the induction of lymphoid DC marker genes during the maturation of M cells.

Further, scRNA-seq datasets of primary intestinal epithelial cells and several immune cell types were integrated. Unsupervised clustering analysis revealed a unique cluster of lymphoid DCs and M cells. Signature genes of this cluster included lymphoid DC markers that were expressed by both M cells and lymphoid DCs . A GO analysis based on upregulated DEGs in M cells revealed antigen-presenting cells ( APCs ) and activated DCs as the most closely related cell types.

M Cells Exhibit Dendritic-Like APC Features

Further, the morphology of FACS -sorted M cells was distinct from that of SPIB - cells in culture, with protrusions resembling those of DCs . Additionally, MHC-II gene expression increased during M cell maturation, as confirmed by flow cytometry, which showed MHC-II protein expression in both GP2 + and GP2 - M cells. Of note, SPIB + M -lineage cells expressed MHC-II proteins, while SPIB - cells did not.

Intestinal organoids cultured without M cell-inducing factors did not express MHC-II without IFNγ . However, organoid M cells exhibited spontaneous MHC-II expression in the absence of IFN-γ , reflecting a homeostatic antigen-presenting capacity not observed in enterocytes unless exposed to inflammatory cytokines, and with MIIC structures that are more developed and dendritic cell-like than those seen in IFNγ -stimulated enterocytes. Next, the team investigated the presence of the MHC-II compartment ( MIIC ), the hallmark of antigen presentation, using immunoelectron microscopy.

Structures representing early, multivesicular, intermediate, and multilaminar MIICs were observed in M cells, which resembled corresponding structures in DCs . Like DCs , M cells expressed components of the antigen processing and presentation machinery as well as various pattern recognition receptors. Importantly, M cells also expressed high levels of transglutaminase 2 ( TGM2 ), enabling the deamidation of gliadin peptides into the disease-driving forms that bind HLA-DQ2.5 .

Finally, a T cell-organoid co-culture assay focusing on T cell activation in celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder, confirmed that M cells process and present the gluten antigen. The study further demonstrated that TGM2 inhibition or TGM2 knockout reduced T cell activation, that M cells could activate naive CD4+ T cells under defined stimulatory conditions, and that they upregulated co-stimulatory molecules such as CD80 and CD86 , reinforcing their classification as professional APCs .

Implications for Immunity and Celiac Disease

Taken together, human M cells share similarities with DCs and function as professional, non-hematopoietic APCs . Mouse M cells do not express MHC-II , and therefore, M cell-mediated antigen presentation may be unique to humans.

Given the low IFNγ levels and limited microbial exposure in the fetal and neonatal gut, M cells may function as early APCs in the intestinal epithelium through constitutive MHC-II expression.

M cells also process and present the gluten antigen, including its TGM2 -dependent deamidated forms, suggesting a central role for these cells in celiac disease. However, the authors note that although the organoid findings are compelling, the full contribution of M cells to antigen presentation in vivo remains to be established within the complex lymphoid microenvironment of the intestine.