CRISPR-based Cellgorithm technology ushers in a new era of cell programming

Syntax BioDec 5 2025

Syntax Bio, a synthetic biology company programming the next generation of cell therapies, today announced the publication of new research in Science Advances detailing the company's CRISPR-based Cellgorithm™ technology, which lays the groundwork for programmable control of gene activity in human stem cells and offers an alternative to the slow, variable manual processes researchers use today.

In traditional cell differentiation, scientists expose stem cells to a series of growth factors, media changes, and environmental cues over months to coax them into a desired lineage. Each step is highly sensitive to timing and reagent conditions, leading to inconsistent results that are difficult to reproduce or scale. Syntax Bio aims to address this challenge. 

Our research shows that we can now achieve an unprecedented level of temporal control over how genes turn on inside stem cells. It's the foundation of a new programming language for cells, one that we believe can eventually surpass the slow, inconsistent cell differentiation approaches researchers have relied on for years. Our goal is to make cell programming as reliable and scalable as running software."

Ryan Clarke, PhD, Syntax Bio co-founder, chief technology officer, and study co-author

The company's Cellgorithm platform addresses a longstanding unmet need in regenerative medicine: the lack of reproducible, efficient methods for generating functional cell types. According to one recent study, scientists across biopharma and research institutions cite reproducibility, batch variability, and lengthy optimization times as the biggest challenges in cell differentiation and manufacturing. These inefficiencies limit scalability, slow discovery, and increase costs for cell-based therapies. 

Cellgorithm technology automates this process by encoding the sequence of gene activations required to mimic natural development. A single DNA program triggers genes in the correct order, eliminating the need for repeated manual interventions. The approach has been shown to enable differentiation of a wide range of cell types in days to weeks rather than months. 

For patients, this advancement could lead to faster access to stem cell-based treatments for diabetes, heart failure, Parkinson's disease, vision loss and other diseases. By improving reproducibility and scalability, Syntax's technology accelerates clinical research and helps reduce the cost of next-generation regenerative therapies. 

Syntax Bio is partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to apply Cellgorithm-based differentiation in therapeutic development. In one collaboration, a process that previously required four months could be accomplished in less than two weeks using Syntax's approach. 

Source:

Syntax Bio

Journal reference:

Puppala, A. K., et al. (2025). Programmable multistep CRISPR gene activation via control of RNA polymerase III termination. Science Advances. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adt1532. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adt1532

