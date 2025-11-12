SwRI-developed single-use 3D-printed bioreactor harvests induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) has demonstrated a new application for its cell-expansion bioreactor to advance tissue engineering and cell-based therapies for treatment of injuries and diseases.

SwRI scientists used the bioreactor to replicate induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) derived from adult skin, blood, and other somatic cells. Their pluripotent state allows iPSCs to differentiate into any other cell type in the body, much like embryonic stem cells but without the same ethical ambiguity. Large quantities of iPSCs are needed for regenerative medicine and individualized healthcare, but current technology requires manual production.

Using the SwRI-developed single-use 3D-printed bioreactor, we successfully harvested significant quantities of iPSCs. We are working on further differentiating those iPSCs into neural progenitor cells, which could support the regeneration of neurons that are damaged due to injury. International studies have shown that neural progenitor cells can repair the spinal cord when administered in the first 28 days following a spinal cord injury." Dr. Nick Mc Mahon, Senior Research Scientist, leader on the project

SwRI's 3D printed bioreactor matrix boasts a larger surface-to-volume ratio compared to traditional 2D cell culture devices such as flasks or dishes, and it can grow more cells using an automated perfusion method. Due to the exceptional geometry of SwRI's bioreactor, cells maintain a monolayer without forming clusters during the cultivation process, minimizing the risk of spontaneous differentiation into the wrong type of cells.



"Since the discovery of iPSCs in the early 2000s, scientists have been exploring their potential to revolutionize medicine by using a patient's own cells to repair or replace damaged tissues to avoid immune rejection. Unlike embryonic stem cells, iPSCs pose no ethical controversy, making them a promising and responsible path toward personalized medicine," said Institute Engineer Dr. Jian Ling.



SwRI plans to further refine the prototype to advance automation and provide a simplified plug-and-play cell replication platform to accelerate the development of iPSC-based therapies.



This project received funding through SwRI's Internal Research and Development Program. In 2024, SwRI invested more than $11 million in tomorrow's technology to broaden its knowledge base, expand its reputation as a leader in science and technology and encourage its staff's professional development. To learn more, visit: Southwest Research Institute Internal R&D.



SwRI's Pharmaceutical and Bioengineering Department advances new pharmaceutical research, custom assays and biomedical devices. SwRI staff will present at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) PharmSci 360 November 9-12 in San Antonio.