Adipose tissue stem cells show promise in treating osteoporotic vertebral fractures

An Osaka Metropolitan University team has used stem cells extracted from adipose, the body's fatty tissue, to treat spine fractures in rats similar to those caused by osteoporosis in humans. These cells offer the advantages of being easy to collect, even from elderly individuals, and causing little stress to the body, suggesting a non-invasive way of treating bone diseases.

Osteoporosis is a disease that causes bones to become brittle and prone to fractures. Due to the aging of the population, the number of patients in Japan is estimated to exceed 15 million in the near future. Among osteoporosis-related fractures, compression fractures of the spine, known as osteoporotic vertebral fractures, are the most common type of fracture and pose a serious problem, leading to a need for long-term care and a significant decline in quality of life.

Stem cells taken from adipose tissue (ADSCs) are a possible solution to this problem. These cells are multipotent, meaning that they can be differentiated into many different cell types. Forming ADSCs into three-dimensional spherical clusters, known as spheroids, has been reported to enhance their ability to repair tissue. When these spheroids are pre-differentiated toward bone cells, their capacity to promote bone healing is enhanced.

An Osaka Metropolitan University-led research team involving Graduate School of Medicine student Yuta Sawada and Dr. Shinji Takahashi focused on ADSCs for the treatment of osteoporotic vertebral fractures. The ADSCs were developed into bone-differentiated spheroids and combined with β-tricalcium phosphate, a material widely used for bone reconstruction, to successfully treat rats with spinal fractures.

Bone regeneration and strength were significantly improved in rats transplanted with the complex. They also found that the genes involved in bone formation and regeneration were also activated.

This study has revealed the potential of bone differentiation spheroids using ADSCs for the development of new treatments for spinal fractures. Since the cells are obtained from fat, there is little burden on the body, ensuring patient safety.". Yuta Sawada, student, Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka Metropolitan University

"This simple and effective method can treat even difficult fractures and may accelerate healing," Dr. Takahashi added. "This technique is expected to become a new treatment that helps extend the healthy life of patients."

The study was published in Bone & Joint Research.