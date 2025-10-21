BMAC treatment accelerates healing for ACL, MCL, and meniscus tears

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Lehigh UniversityOct 21 2025

Bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) is a common treatment for joint injuries. 

The invasive therapy involves extracting bone marrow-often from the hip-and concentrating it to preserve stem cells and growth factors, which help promote wound healing and tissue regeneration. The concentrated mixture is then injected into the injury site to speed up tissue repair and reduce inflammation. BMAC can be used on its own or in conjunction with surgery to repair ACL, MCL, and meniscus tears and other injuries.

We know that BMAC has therapeutic properties that seem to be effective. But exactly what is being injected is not always understood. We're trying to uncover what's in the black box."

Colin Herna, Doctoral Student, Lehigh University

Herna is the lead author of a recent paper published in ACS Omega detailing how he and his team identified measurable differences in the composition of bone marrow extracted from the hip versus the shoulder.

Bone marrow is typically harvested from the iliac crest of the hip (the curved upper ridge of the pelvic bone), which provides large volumes of marrow. In theory, says Herna, this means it contains more stem cells and results in anecdotally better outcomes. For certain injuries-such as rotator cuff tears-surgeons can draw marrow from the humeral head of the shoulder (the ball-like end of the upper arm bone forming part of the shoulder joint), avoiding a second invasive procedure. Herna set out to determine if marrow from the shoulder was comparable to hip marrow.

Using samples from both sites, Herna applied two machine learning models to screen 109 unique proteins for relevance. He then compared where the models' results overlapped.

"We identified six proteins that may help distinguish between the two extraction sites," he says. "In other words, the marrow in the hip and in the shoulder share many of the same ingredients, but not in the same ratios."

Related Stories

The difference may stem from the unique microenvironments of individual bones. Such variability matters because proteins and growth factors can significantly influence healing, even in tiny amounts.

Herna believes the process he and his team developed will help guide other researchers.

"Right now, BMAC extraction is not standardized-different kits follow different protocols," says Herna. "That variability leads to differences in stem cell and protein concentrations. With this machine learning approach, we created a framework medical professionals can use to study BMAC or other biological tissues."

Further down the road, this research could deepen understanding of BMAC and allow physicians to tailor treatments, choosing extraction sites based on the proteins most likely to benefit each patient. Combined with future research into demographic factors, such as age, sex, and lifestyle, it could bring regenerative medicine closer to personalized care.

For Herna, who expects to complete his PhD in December and pursue quantitative research, the data science aspect of the project was especially motivating. 

"There is so much information out there," he says. "Having the skills to make informed decisions based on that data is valuable across many fields of research."

Source:

Lehigh University

Journal reference:

Herna, C., et al. (2025) Proteomic Analysis of BMAC from the Iliac Crest and Humeral Head Using Support Vector Machines. ACS Omega. doi.org/10.1021/acsomega.5c03945.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Circadian clock found to regulate bone breakdown
New insights into bone remodeling process in orthodontic tooth movement under hypoxia
Breast cancer cells hijack iron-handling macrophages to promote bone metastasis and anemia
New feedback mechanism in the brain could open avenues for treating people with sleep disorders
UPR modulators show promise in treating cancer-related bone disease
Yogurt’s impact on bone health falls short of fracture protection, review finds
New research aims to develop targeted therapy for hard-to-treat osteosarcoma
Targeting the lysosome-iron-mitochondria axis for osteoporosis therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cleveland Clinic team uncovers genetic link to osteosarcoma