Ripple & Bausch’s licensing agreement: What it means in ocular delivery

Ripple Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing polymer-free sustained release drug delivery systems, has entered into an evaluation and licensing option agreement with an affiliate of Bausch + Lomb.

Advancing polymer-free controlled drug delivery

Ripple’s proprietary technology platform is based on the discovery that drugs can be chemically engineered into controlled-release prodrugs without relying on polymers, a component often associated with inflammation. These prodrugs utilize a surface erosion mechanism, enabling zero-order release kinetics, and can be precisely engineered to control both drug dose and duration.

As part of the agreement, Bausch + Lomb will fund early-stage feasibility and preclinical evaluation of a selected target molecule. The company also holds an option to license any of the formulations evaluated under this collaboration. Licensing would be subject to additional financial terms, including milestone payments and royalties.

Commentary

This collaboration aims to advance sustained-release ophthalmic therapies that may offer improved safety profiles and extended treatment duration.

That said, with the challenge in ocular disease remains in the delivery method itself, the collaboration sheds light on the importance of the 4th Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Summit, where 80+ leading ocular experts including Re-Vana, J&J, Genentech, Merck, BI, 4DMT, Abbvie and more will be gathering to connect and discuss in tackling the toughest delivery hurdles limiting the impact of cutting-edge therapeutics.

Wendy Neimark, Co-Founder and CTO from Ripple Therapeutics, will be speaking at the Panel Session on “Unlocking Biotech-Pharma Collaboration: How Agile Small Teams & Experienced Pharma Combine Strengths to Accelerate Innovation & Deliver Real-World Impact”, focusing on strategies to leverage the speed and innovation of biotech startups alongside deep experience and resources of pharma giant AbbVie and more.

Find out more about Ripple’s session and about the meeting happening this coming January 27-29, San Francisco, CA.