New study to explore how screen time affects babies and their families during first 1001 days of life

Professor James Wolffsohn and Dr. Amy Sheppard from Aston University School of Optometry are part of a new study which will explore how screen time affects babies and their families during the first 1001 days of life.

The study, which has been commissioned and funded by the 1001 Critical Days Foundation, will be led by the interdisciplinary Action on Digital Device Immersive Conditions Team (iADDICT), a group of experts which also includes academics from Leeds Trinity University, the University of Leeds, and the University of Nottingham.

Screens are now a ubiquitous and routine part of family life in the modern world, but much of the research into the effects of extended screen used focuses on older children and adolescents. There is still a major gap in understanding how digital exposure affects babies during the earliest and most sensitive period of brain development. The new study aims to fill this gap and provide guidance for parents and carers.

During the initial stages of the study, the iADDICT team, which includes experts in psychology, media and communications, family and cultural dynamics, and optometry, will review global evidence on how screen use impacts babies' physical, psychological, relational and cognitive development, as well as its effects on families more broadly. By understanding what is already known, the team will be able to identify what further research is needed to set evidence-based guidance based on a child's age.

Professor Wolffsohn said:

"Dr. Sheppard's and my focus will be on the eyes and the impact on visual development and the tear film in particular, whereas our collaborators expertise is more on psychological impacts such as addiction.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with colleagues from Leeds Trinity University, the University of Leeds and the University of Nottingham in our interdisciplinary iADDICT consortium to investigate this important issue. The aim is to identify how safety cut-offs in digital screen use can be appropriately established."