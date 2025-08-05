AXT brings Iconeus functional ultrasound to Australia and New Zealand, advancing brain research

The latest partnership between AXT and Iconeus delivers groundbreaking functional ultrasound technology to Australian researchers, promising new insights into brain function and accelerated progress in neuroscience and preclinical studies.

Image Credit: Iconeus

AXT has extensive experience with bringing new technologies to the Australian and New Zealand markets. Another addition is the recent signing of a new distribution agreement with Iconeus, pioneers of functional ultrasound (fUS). This technology affords neuroscience and preclinical researchers an unprecedented ability to non-invasively image the blood vessels in the brain and observe brain activity in real-time.

Iconeus is based in France and was founded in 2016 by inventors of functional ultrasound technology. Their unique technology, embodied in the commercially available Iconeus One, combines sensitivity, speed, and high resolution, producing detailed vascular maps of the brain. The direct correlation between brain activity and blood flow allows this technology to be used to study such things as neuropharmacology, neurovascular imaging, resting state functional connectivity, functional neuroimaging, as well as drug and treatment therapies.

Functional ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves similar to conventional ultrasound, except that it uses plane-waves as opposed to point-focused waves. Thus, a full 2D image can be generated with every pulse. By sending a sequence of plane waves from different angles, fUS significantly improves signal-to-noise ratio, allowing visualization of the brain vasculature at the finest scale and the detection of subtle changes in blood flow with exceptional sensitivity.

Higher resolution studies are also possible by performing Ultrasound Localised Microscopy (ULM). The Iconeus One can track microbubbles that are injected into the subject, providing incredibly detailed images of the brain vasculature, down to the capillary scale.

Richard Trett, AXT Managing Director, said, “We are committed to supporting Australian medical research by sourcing the latest technologies and Iconeus’ functional ultrasound technology certainly fits the bill. I have no doubt that adopters of this technology will make rapid strides to better understand brain functions and treating brain disorders.”

Ludovic Lecointre, CEO at Iconeus, followed up and replied, “we are excited to work with AXT who have extensive experience in bringing new technologies into their territory. We look forward to a successful relationship, further building on their well-established footprint in the preclinical imaging sector.”

For more information on the Iconeus One functional ultrasound system, please visit the Iconeus One page.