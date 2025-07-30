Study confirms post-pandemic rise in disorders of gut-brain interaction

A new international study confirmed a significant post-pandemic rise in disorders of gut-brain interaction, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and functional dyspepsia, according to the paper published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Building on prior research, investigators used Rome Foundation diagnostic tools to analyze nationally representative samples from both 2017 and 2023 - offering the first direct, population-level comparison of disorders of gut-brain interaction prevalence before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key findings:

Overall disorders of gut-brain interaction rose from 38.3% to 42.6%.

IBS jumped 28%, from 4.7% to 6%.

Functional dyspepsia rose by nearly 44%, from 8.3% to 11.9%.

Individuals with long COVID were significantly more likely to have a disorder of gut-brain interaction and reported worse anxiety, depression, and quality of life.

This is the first population-level study to directly compare rates of disorders affecting gut-brain interaction before and after the pandemic, using a consistent methodology. It adds weight to growing calls for updated care models and more research into the gut-brain axis in the post-COVID era.

More information on IBS and dyspepsia is available on the AGA GI Patient Center: