Study confirms post-pandemic rise in disorders of gut-brain interaction

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Gastroenterological AssociationJul 30 2025

A new international study confirmed a significant post-pandemic rise in disorders of gut-brain interaction, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and functional dyspepsia, according to the paper published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Building on prior research, investigators used Rome Foundation diagnostic tools to analyze nationally representative samples from both 2017 and 2023 - offering the first direct, population-level comparison of disorders of gut-brain interaction prevalence before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key findings:

  • Overall disorders of gut-brain interaction rose from 38.3% to 42.6%.
  • IBS jumped 28%, from 4.7% to 6%.
  • Functional dyspepsia rose by nearly 44%, from 8.3% to 11.9%.
  • Individuals with long COVID were significantly more likely to have a disorder of gut-brain interaction and reported worse anxiety, depression, and quality of life.

Related Stories

This is the first population-level study to directly compare rates of disorders affecting gut-brain interaction before and after the pandemic, using a consistent methodology. It adds weight to growing calls for updated care models and more research into the gut-brain axis in the post-COVID era.

More information on IBS and dyspepsia is available on the AGA GI Patient Center:

  • What is irritable bowel syndrome?
  • What is dyspepsia?
Source:

American Gastroenterological Association

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A 15-year study reveals which diets best protect your brain and heart in later life
Ibogaine treatment shows major breakthrough for veterans with brain injuries
Study reveals pandemic life made brains age faster, even without catching COVID-19
Anti-reward brain circuit may hold key to treating cocaine addiction
Intranasal insulin safely and effectively reaches key memory regions of the brain
Heavy smoking linked to atrophy in Alzheimer’s brain regions
Research uncovers a 'neurobiotic sense' that lets the brain respond to gut microbe signals
Gut bacteria send direct signals to the brain to stop you from overeating

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ketamine's antidepressant effects involve the brain's opioid system