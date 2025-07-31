Promega Plasmid Collection, available through Addgene, equips industry and academic researchers with powerful bioluminescent assays that provide deeper insights into endogenous cellular biology

Addgene, a purpose-driven organization helping scientists conduct experiments with greater ease, speed, and reproducibility, today announced a strategic partnership with Promega to expand Addgene’s vast plasmid repository with the launch of the Promega Plasmid Collection. This new offering provides industry and academic researchers broad access to reliable, high-value plasmids designed for studying target engagement, protein-protein interactions, and targeted protein degradation, unlocking powerful insights critical to drug discovery and other biological breakthroughs.

“Expanding access to high-quality research materials is central to our work at Addgene, and this partnership with Promega signals a key step forward in our efforts to realize this mission,” said Chonnettia Jones, Ph.D., President and Executive Director of Addgene. “The Promega Plasmid Collection not only diversifies our catalog with novel plasmid offerings, it also builds on Addgene’s growing collection of materials available to industry researchers. I look forward to seeing the scientific progress made possible by the broad availability of these valuable tools.”

The initial launch of the Promega Plasmid Collection includes 300 plasmids available as traditional bacterial format or as purified DNA – a new service offering that strengthens Addgene’s growing product portfolio. Sourced from the Promega Early Access Program, the Promega Plasmid Collection will provide researchers worldwide with high-quality materials that can be leveraged for drug discovery and elucidating pathway biology.

Under the terms of the partnership, Addgene will store and distribute the plasmids provided by Promega – applying its hallmark quality controls, customer support and legal approvals to all orders.

We are excited to collaborate with Addgene to increase access to plasmids developed through decades of innovation in bioluminescent technologies at Promega. Designed through real-world assay development, these tools offer performance and reliability. This partnership enables researchers to integrate the plasmids into their workflows more efficiently and helps translate ideas into answers more quickly across academic and industrial research.”

Vanessa Ott, Senior Director of Life Science Product Management & Marketing, Promega

Scientists can now access the Promega Plasmid Collection through the material pages in Addgene’s online catalog, providing researchers with fast and easy access to reliable, quality-controlled plasmids – streamlining cell assay workflows.

The collection will continually expand, with an estimated 300 additional plasmids already planned for release in the coming months. For more information, visit Addgene's Promega Plasmid Collection page.

