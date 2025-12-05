Early reversal of unhealthy weight can protect the heart from higher childhood BMI

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of GothenburgDec 5 2025

Overweight as a child is not necessarily a risk factor for heart attack later in life. If weight is normalized before adulthood, the heart seems unaffected by the higher childhood BMI, according to a study conducted at the University of Gothenburg.

This study is important because it underlines the importance of reversing unhealthy weight early on."

Rebecka Bramsved, researcher, specialist physician, and one of the co-authors

It is well known that children with overweight or obesity generally have an increased risk of heart attack later in life. However, it has been unclear to what extent this risk can be mitigated by normalizing weight before adulthood.

Childhood BMI not determinant

The concerned study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, included over 103,000 people born between 1945 and 1968. Height and weight data were collected from school health services in the city of Gothenburg and then linked to Swedish register data on heart attacks.

The results show that overweight in both childhood and young adulthood is associated with an increased risk of heart attack. However, a heightened risk was not found among those who had overweight at age 7–8 but of normal weight in young adulthood. For this group, the risk of heart attack was the same as for those of normal weight in both childhood and young adulthood.

However, an increased risk of heart attack was seen among individuals withhad overweight at age 20, in both the group with overweight throughout childhood and the group with normal weight during childhood but became overweight during puberty.

Age during weight gain matters

When comparing the risk of heart attack for these two groups, the researchers found that the group with onset of overweight during puberty had a higher risk than the group with overweight throughout childhood.

Related Stories

“This study doesn’t explain why overweight with onset during puberty seems to carry a greater risk, but we’re working on the hypothesis that puberty, and the changes in sex hormones that occur during puberty, influence matters,” says Claes Ohlsson, professor and senior physician.

The researchers argue that the study results support the importance of early detection and treatment of overweight and obesity. In addition to Rebecka Bramsved and Claes Ohlsson, professor and senior physician Jenny Kindblom is another of the co-authors.

“Our results provide further support for the idea that prevention of adult cardiovascular disease  should actually start during childhood,” says Jenny Kindblom. 

 

Source:

University of Gothenburg

Journal reference:

Ohlsson, C., et al. (2025). Change in Weight Status From Childhood to Young Adulthood and Risk of Adult Coronary Heart Disease. JAMA Pediatrics. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2025.4950. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2841559

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Common nerve pain drugs may set off prescribing cascades in older patients
Beer bellies linked to worse heart structure changes especially in men
AI-assisted ultrasounds greatly improve detection of congenital heart defects
CAR T cell therapy could be a highly effective tool against atherosclerosis
Study highlights limitations of current cardiac screening tools
Breakthrough medium transforms canine stem cells into beating cardiomyocytes
Digital and AI innovations in cardiology take center stage at ESC Digital & AI Summit
American Heart Association honors schools and students for fighting childhood obesity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study finds major gaps in cholesterol management among adults with cardiovascular disease