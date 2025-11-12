Breakthrough in bone regeneration using nanoparticle-stem cell hybrid

National Research Council of Science & TechnologyNov 12 2025

A research team in South Korea has successfully developed a novel technology that combines nanoparticles with stem cells to significantly improve 3D bone tissue regeneration. This advancement marks a major step forward in the treatment of bone fractures and injuries, as well as in next-generation regenerative medicine.

Dr. Ki Young Kim and her team at the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT), in collaboration with Professor Laura Ha at Sunmoon University, have engineered a nanoparticle-stem cell hybrid, termed a nanobiohybrid by integrating mesoporous silica nanoparticles (mSiO₂ NPs) with human adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (hADMSCs). The resulting hybrid cells demonstrated markedly enhanced osteogenic (bone-forming) capability.

Three-dimensional stem cell aggregates such as spheroids and organoids have long been used to mimic organ and tissue structures. However, they have suffered from core cell death and non-uniform differentiation due to poor oxygen and nutrient diffusion, limiting their practical use in bone regeneration and drug evaluation.

To overcome these challenges, the research team evenly attached nanoparticles to the stem cell surfaces, allowing the cells to interweave and form stable spherical clusters. The nanoparticles function both as structural scaffolds and osteogenic stimulators, slowly releasing bone-promoting biomolecules that guide the stem cells to differentiate uniformly into bone tissue.

Experimental results revealed that the nanobiohybrid spheroids exhibited higher cell viability and uniform osteogenic differentiation compared to conventional spheroids. In a mouse calvarial (skull) defect model, the implanted nanobiohybrid spheroids regenerated 36% of the defected bone area within six weeks, achieving approximately 1.3 fold greater bone regeneration than spheroids made of stem cells alone.

Although the study is currently at the preclinical animal stage, the researchers expect that this platform could be further developed into patient-specific bone grafts after validation in large animal models and clinical studies.

This approach can be extended beyond bone to regenerate various tissues such as cartilage and skin."

Dr. Ki Young Kim, KRICT

KRICT President Dr. Young-Kuk Lee added, "We hope that our stem-cell-based regenerative technology will help improve treatments for bone fracture patients in an aging society."

This research was published in the journal ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering (Impact Factor: 5.5) in August 2025, with Dr. Ki Young Kim as the corresponding author and Professor Laura Ha as the first author.

Source:

National Research Council of Science & Technology

Journal reference:

Ha, L., et al. (2025). Nanoparticle-Woven Stem Cells as Innovative Building Blocks for Enhanced 3D Bone Development and Tissue Regeneration. ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering. doi: 10.1021/acsbiomaterials.5c01131. https://doi.org/10.1021/acsbiomaterials.5c01131

