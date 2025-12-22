Remodeling the tumor microenvironment to unlock CAR-T cell potential

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Chinese Medical JournalDec 22 2025

Chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy has revolutionized hematologic cancer treatment, but its efficacy in solid tumors remains limited by poor infiltration into the complex tumor microenvironment (TME). A new review published in Volume 138, Issue 19 of the Chinese Medical Journal on October 05, 2025, outlines breakthrough strategies to address this critical bottleneck.

Solid tumors present multiple barriers: abnormal vasculature, dense extracellular matrix, disordered chemokine signals, and immunosuppressive stromal cells. These obstacles reduce CAR-T cell access to tumor cells, with circulating CAR-T levels in solid tumor patients 5–10 times lower than in hematologic cancer cases.

To tackle this, researchers are targeting vascular normalization. Anti-VEGF drugs like bevacizumab, when combined with CAR-T cells, remodel abnormal tumor blood vessels, improving T cell penetration. In preclinical models, inhibiting pathways like PAK4 or endothelial cell metabolism further enhances vascular function and CAR-T efficacy.

Modulating the chemokine system is another key strategy. Genetically engineering CAR-T cells to co-express chemokines (e.g., CCL19, CXCL10) or their receptors (e.g., CXCR6) creates targeted gradients, guiding T cells to tumors. A phase I trial of glypican-3-CAR-T cells co-expressing CCL19 and IL-7 showed promise in hepatocellular carcinoma.

Breaking physical barriers is also critical. Targeting fibroblast activation protein (FAP) on cancer-associated fibroblasts or using enzymes like hyaluronidase to degrade the extracellular matrix improves CAR-T infiltration. Preclinical studies with synNotch CAR-T cells secreting matrix-degrading enzymes have demonstrated enhanced antitumor activity.

Related Stories

Combination therapies amplify results: chemotherapy (e.g., nab-paclitaxel) disrupts stroma, radiotherapy triggers inflammatory signals, and oncolytic viruses remodel the TME. Local delivery methods-intratumoral injection, biomaterial scaffolds, or oxygen-releasing systems-boost CAR-T bioavailability while reducing off-target toxicity.

Despite progress, challenges persist: translating preclinical models to humans, optimizing CAR-T cell phenotypes for solid tumors, and scaling biomaterial-based delivery systems. The review emphasizes integrating immunology, genetic engineering, and materials science to advance personalized treatments.

Source:

Chinese Medical Journal

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1097/CM9.0000000000003803

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Review highlights emerging role of tumor MHC-II in shaping cancer immunotherapy outcomes
New tear gland organoids shed light on the biology of dry eye disease
Researchers uncover how a gene influences cell size across various cell types
Researchers provide a global catalog of human pluripotent stem cell lines for clinical use
UC Irvine receives funding for clinical trial of neural stem cell therapy for Huntington's disease
Study finds a new protein target against KRAS-driven non-small cell lung cancer
Revolutionary quantum sensors could enable earlier cancer diagnosis and treatment
Mitochondria shift toward the cell edge in response to glucose

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Dietary restriction boosts antitumour immunity by rewiring T cell metabolism