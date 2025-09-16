Stem cell therapy restores brain function after stroke

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Zurich (UZH)Sep 16 2025

Stem cell transplantation can reverse stroke damage, researchers at the University of Zurich report. Its beneficial effects include regeneration of neurons and restoration of motor functions, marking a milestone in the treatment of brain disorders.

One in four adults suffer a stroke in their lifetime, leaving around half of them with residual damage such as paralysis or speech impairment because internal bleeding or a lack of oxygen supply kill brain cells irreversibly. No therapies currently exist to repair this kind of damage.

That's why it is essential to pursue new therapeutic approaches to potential brain regeneration after diseases or accidents."

Christian Tackenberg, the Scientific Head of Division in the Neurodegeneration Group, University of Zurich (UZH) Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Neural stem cells have the potential to regenerate brain tissue, as a team led by Tackenberg and postdoctoral researcher Rebecca Weber has now compellingly shown in two studies that were conducted in collaboration with a group headed by Ruslan Rust from the University of Southern California. "Our findings show that neural stem cells not only form new neurons, but also induce other regeneration processes," Tackenberg says.

New neurons from stem cells

The studies employed human neural stem cells, from which different cell types of the nervous system can form. The stem cells were derived from induced pluripotent stem cells, which in turn can be manufactured from normal human somatic cells. For their investigation, the researchers induced a permanent stroke in mice, the characteristics of which closely resemble manifestation of stroke in humans. The animals were genetically modified so that they would not reject the human stem cells.

One week after stroke induction, the research team transplanted neural stem cells into the injured brain region and observed subsequent developments using a variety of imaging and biochemical methods.

Related Stories

"We found that the stem cells survived for the full analysis period of five weeks and that most of them transformed into neurons, which actually even communicated with the already existing brain cells," Tackenberg says.

Brain regenerates itself

The researchers also found other markers of regeneration: new formation of blood vessels, an attenuation of inflammatory response processes and improved blood-brain barrier integrity. "Our analysis goes far beyond the scope of other studies, which focused on the immediate effects right after transplantation," Tackenberg explains. Fortunately, stem cell transplantation in mice also reversed motor impairments caused by stroke. Proof of that was delivered in part by an AI-assisted mouse gait analysis.

Clinical application moving closer to reality

When he was designing the studies, Tackenberg already had his sights set on clinical applications in humans. That's why, for example, the stem cells were manufactured without the use of reagents derived from animals. The Zurich-based research team developed a defined protocol for that purpose in collaboration with the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) at Kyoto University. This is important for potential therapeutic applications in humans. Another new insight discovered was that stem cell transplantation works better when it is performed not immediately after a stroke but a week later, as the second study verified. In the clinical setting, that time window could greatly facilitate therapy preparation and implementation.

Despite the encouraging results of the studies, Tackenberg warns that there is still work to be done. "We need to minimize risks and simplify a potential application in humans," he says. Tackenberg's group, again in collaboration with Ruslan Rust, is currently working on a kind of safety switch system that prevents uncontrolled growth of stem cells in the brain. Delivery of stem cells through endovascular injection, which would be much more practicable than a brain graft, is also under development. Initial clinical trials using induced stem cells to treat Parkinson's disease in humans are already underway in Japan, Tackenberg reports. "Stroke could be one of the next diseases for which a clinical trial becomes possible."

Source:

University of Zurich (UZH)

Journal references:
  • Weber, R. Z., et al. (2025). Neural xenografts contribute to long-term recovery in stroke via molecular graft-host crosstalk. Nature Communicationsdoi.org/10.1038/s41467-025-63725-3
  • Weber, R. Z., et al. (2025). Delayed Transplantation of Neural Stem Cells Improves Initial Graft Survival after Stroke. Advanced Sciencedoi.org/10.1002/advs.202504154

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Newly discovered biological pathway explains clotting risk in people with type 2 diabetes
Living in food deserts linked to higher stroke and death risk in atrial fibrillation patients
Herpes zoster vaccination linked to lower risk of heart attack and stroke
NYU Langone stroke team delivers lifesaving care with record speed
Study links hysterectomy and bilateral oophorectomy to higher stroke risk
Texas Tech research team earns $3 million renewal to advance stroke therapy
Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander people face highest stroke rates in the U.S.
Artificial intelligence offers individualized anticoagulation decisions for atrial fibrillation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Targeting ferroptosis to eliminate therapy-resistant cancer stem cells