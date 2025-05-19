Headway in Alzheimer’s disease care: New guidance provides recommendations for use of anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies

The new guidelines for the use of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) published in Neurodegenerative Diseases, serve as exemplary clinical recommendations for clinicians and healthcare providers, supporting the advancement of Alzheimer's disease treatment in Switzerland.

The Swiss Memory Clinics (SMC) network, a group of specialized clinics in Switzerland that diagnose and treat patients with dementia, has released new national guidelines on the use of anti-amyloid mAbs – such as Lecanemab and Donanemab – for treating Alzheimer’s disease in Switzerland. Lecanemab is now also authorized by the European Commission under strict conditions.

Published in the 11 April 2025 issue of Neurodegenerative Diseases, a Karger journal, the paper represents a coordinated effort by the SMC network to ensure safe, effective, and ethical implementation of these emerging therapies. Serving as a clinical practice guide for clinicians and healthcare providers, it facilitates the implementation of emerging treatment options in the field of Alzheimer's disease.

The paper outlines criteria for patient selection, biomarker confirmation, APOE genotyping, ARIA monitoring via MRI, and the infrastructure required to support safe treatment delivery. It also emphasizes the importance of informed consent and recommends the creation of a national patient registry.

The guidelines stem from interdisciplinary discussions between clinicians in the SMC network--neurologists, geriatricians, old-age psychiatrists, neuropsychologists, neuroradiologists, and patient organizations, including representatives of academic and non-academic memory clinics--between August 2023 and December 2024. They provide the first country-specific framework for integrating mAbs into clinical practice.

In a joint statement, lead authors Dr. med Ansgar Felbecker and Professor Giovanni B. Frisoni, commented: “We built an expert group of specialists to provide recommendations in Switzerland on when to use anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies in the care of Alzheimer’s disease patients. Our hope is that this guidance will help with the approval of these new drugs in other countries for patients who qualify for this care.”

While the paper provides a country-specific framework for the use of mAbs in clinical routine, the authors hope that as Alzheimer’s disease care enters a new therapeutic era, these guidelines can balance innovation with clinical responsibility—offering a model for other nations navigating similar questions.

It is great that the journal Neurodegenerative Diseases serves as a home for such important guidance that has the potential to impact thousands of patients,” Professor Gilles Allali, Editor in Chief of Neurodegenerative Diseases, Karger Publishers

“The latest guidelines put forward by Swiss experts truly have the potential to transform Alzheimer’s disease care across the globe.”