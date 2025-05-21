Call for applications: Karger Publishers opens submissions for its sixth Vesalius Innovation Award to advance Health Sciences

For the sixth consecutive year, Karger Publishers is seeking top-of-the-line applicants for its Vesalius Innovation Award. The award is aimed at early-stage startups in the Health Sciences and Publishing sectors to foster innovation in health science communications.

Now in its sixth year, the Vesalius Innovation Award welcomes early-stage startups that are reimagining how scientific knowledge is communicated, evaluated, and applied. We consider all fields-especially those with relevance to Health Sciences, Open Science, and Public engagement. The winner of the Vesalius Innovation Award will receive $15,000, while the two runners-up will be awarded $5,000 each.

Early-stage startups are encouraged to submit their online award applications via the dedicated website, via.karger.com, from May 5 to August 2, 2025.

The jury is comprised of leading Health Sciences and publishing experts. After the evaluation by the jury, the top five startups will be invited to present their solutions at the STM Week in London at the BMA House on December 9, 2025. It will be a unique opportunity for the startups to showcase their innovations to a wider audience, gain valuable exposure and take their ideas to the next level.

Science and technology go hand in hand. Our goal is to support and celebrate innovations that have real-life impact on society as a whole." Daniel Ebneter, CEO, Karger Publishers

The Vesalius Innovation Award has been presented in collaboration with the STM Association since its inception, and the organizers are grateful for its continued support along with that of its sponsors.

"Science communication is evolving rapidly, fueled by transformative technologies," says Krishna K. Chinnaiah, Senior Vice President – Business Development at Molecular Connections, a long-standing sponsor of the award. "As a leader in data-driven publishing and intelligent content solutions, Molecular Connections is committed to the same values that Karger Publishers’ Vesalius Innovation Award represents: enabling intelligent knowledge dissemination and discovery, upholding research integrity, and promoting ethical conduct across scientific disciplines."

Last year’s winner Knowledge Gate Group from Denmark provides an AI-powered platform that accelerates research by connecting organizations with leading experts in life sciences. Runner-up prizes in 2024 were awarded to two startups: Prof. Valmed®, who offer a CE-registered AI tool that acts as a medical co-pilot, providing healthcare professionals with validated diagnostic and therapeutic support, and Clear Skies, who develops innovative data analysis tools to support research integrity. Over the course of the award’s history, many of the previous applicants, not just the winners, have continued to partner with Karger.

The Vesalius Innovation Award, whose name originates from the renaissance revolutionary and pioneer of modern anatomy Andreas Vesalius, is an excellent opportunity for startups in the Health Sciences and Publishing sectors to gain recognition and support for their innovative solutions. Karger encourages all startups to apply and wishes them the best of luck in the competition.