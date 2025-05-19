Karger Publishers releases free-access eBook "Healthy Aging"

Designed for doctors and health enthusiasts, "Healthy Aging" contains surprising scientific discoveries and practical guidance on nutrition, healthy sleep, maintaining a social network and physical fitness to contribute to longevity.

"Healthy Aging", Illustrating the importance of proteins in various functions. Image Credit: S. Karger AG

The newly released eBook Healthy Aging simplifies the complex process of aging with helpful insights and guidance underscored by scientific discoveries to support people of all ages. Contrary to previous assumptions, the way we age depends primarily on the lifestyle we choose and less so on our genes. This book encourages readers to take control over the aging process in simple, well-defined ways.

Written under the direction of Prof. Dr. Reto W. Kressig, Medical Director of the FELIX PLATTER University Centre for Geriatric Medicine, Basel, in collaboration with specialists from the fields of nutrition and sports science, theology, neurology, psychiatry, neuropsychology and geriatrics, this guidebook provides up-to-date knowledge on the mainstays of healthy aging.

Specific aspects play a central role in aging well:

In the last 1000 weeks of life, food and drink are just as important as they are in the first 1000 days of life;

Vitamin D and Vitamin B 12 play a significant role in healthy aging;

Our nutritional requirements change as our bodies age;

The Mediterranean diet is advantageous for healthy aging;

Taking care of our vascular system protects us from dementia, Alzheimer’s dementia, strokes, infarctions, and many other conditions.

To live is to age. To live well is to age well too.

Aging is a complex process that is influenced by many factors. Most readily, our lifestyle choices determine whether we age well or not," Reto W. Kressig, Medical Director, FELIX PLATTER University Centre for Geriatric Medicine, Basel

"Our team of authors has a diverse background, which was important in creating a holistic picture about the aging process."