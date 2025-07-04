Celebrate World Microbiome Day with knowledge that matters!

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Dive into our brand-new Microbiome Knowledge Hub—a curated collection of trusted, expert-led resources tailored for healthcare professionals. Access free our resources, all focused on the intersection of the microbiome, nutrition, and metabolic health.

Our list with impactful, evidence-based, clinically relevant and easy to access content includes:

  • New Supplement in Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism
  • Books on Nutrition & Microbiome
  • Accredited eLearning Courses
  • Featured Articles

Don’t miss this opportunity to deepen your expertise and stay ahead in the evolving microbiome space.

Visit Now: https://go.karger.com/microbiome_knowledge_hub?utm_source=article&utm_medium=external&utm_campaign=microbiome_day25_azo

Source:

S. Karger AG

Posted in: Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    S. Karger AG. (2025, July 04). Celebrate World Microbiome Day with knowledge that matters!. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 04, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250704/Celebrate-World-Microbiome-Day-with-knowledge-that-matters!.aspx.

  • MLA

    S. Karger AG. "Celebrate World Microbiome Day with knowledge that matters!". News-Medical. 04 July 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250704/Celebrate-World-Microbiome-Day-with-knowledge-that-matters!.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    S. Karger AG. "Celebrate World Microbiome Day with knowledge that matters!". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250704/Celebrate-World-Microbiome-Day-with-knowledge-that-matters!.aspx. (accessed July 04, 2025).

  • Harvard

    S. Karger AG. 2025. Celebrate World Microbiome Day with knowledge that matters!. News-Medical, viewed 04 July 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250704/Celebrate-World-Microbiome-Day-with-knowledge-that-matters!.aspx.

Suggested Reading

How Parkinson’s disease affects emotion recognition of voices
Call for applications: Karger Publishers opens submissions for its sixth Vesalius Innovation Award to advance Health Sciences

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Crafting concise and authoritative healthcare resources