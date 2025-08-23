n6™ announces strategic partnership with SeqCenter to deliver unmatched data quality in metagenomics

n6 is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SeqCenter, who is launching a groundbreaking full-length 16S sequencing service at FEMS Micro. This collaboration leverages n6's iconPCR™ technology to empower researchers with superior data quality, reproducibility, and streamlined workflows, making advanced microbiome research accessible to all. n6 is excited to support SeqCenter in setting a new standard for microbiome analysis and to showcase the transformative potential of iconPCR in next-generation sequencing.

Why this partnership matters for researchers

Reduced chimeras, minimized bias: iconPCR dramatically reduces chimeric sequences and amplification bias, delivering results that accurately reflect the microbial landscape of every sample.

With automated normalization and pooling, researchers simply send samples and receive actionable insights, reducing hands-on time and minimizing manual errors. Turnkey solution: SeqCenter manages the entire process, from sample intake to comprehensive analysis, making advanced microbiome profiling accessible to all researchers.

A partnership for all NGS workflows

The n6 and SeqCenter collaboration is not limited to full-length 16S sequencing. Any next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow where data quality is paramount can benefit from iconPCR's transformative capabilities—including metagenomics, environmental, clinical, and industrial applications.

Meet the experts at FEMS micro

Attendees of FEMS Micro are invited to visit SeqCenter at booth 31 to learn more about this innovative workflow and discover how n6 and SeqCenter are setting a new benchmark for data quality in microbiome research.