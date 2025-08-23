n6™ announces strategic partnership with SeqCenter to deliver unmatched data quality in metagenomics

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

n6 is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SeqCenter, who is launching a groundbreaking full-length 16S sequencing service at FEMS Micro. This collaboration leverages n6's iconPCR technology to empower researchers with superior data quality, reproducibility, and streamlined workflows, making advanced microbiome research accessible to all. n6 is excited to support SeqCenter in setting a new standard for microbiome analysis and to showcase the transformative potential of iconPCR in next-generation sequencing.

Why this partnership matters for researchers

  • Reduced chimeras, minimized bias: iconPCR dramatically reduces chimeric sequences and amplification bias, delivering results that accurately reflect the microbial landscape of every sample.
  • Full-length 16S resolution: Leveraging PacBio long-read sequencing, SeqCenter now offers species- and strain-level taxonomic resolution, far surpassing short-read methods.
  • Consistent, reproducible results: Studies show iconPCR-prepared libraries retain more high-confidence reads, detect up to 10× more unique amplicon sequence variants (ASVs), and achieve tighter clustering in diversity analyses, demonstrating robust and reliable performance.
  • Automated, streamlined workflow: With automated normalization and pooling, researchers simply send samples and receive actionable insights, reducing hands-on time and minimizing manual errors.
  • Turnkey solution: SeqCenter manages the entire process, from sample intake to comprehensive analysis, making advanced microbiome profiling accessible to all researchers.

A partnership for all NGS workflows

The n6 and SeqCenter collaboration is not limited to full-length 16S sequencing. Any next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow where data quality is paramount can benefit from iconPCR's transformative capabilities—including metagenomics, environmental, clinical, and industrial applications.

Meet the experts at FEMS micro

Attendees of FEMS Micro are invited to visit SeqCenter at booth 31 to learn more about this innovative workflow and discover how n6 and SeqCenter are setting a new benchmark for data quality in microbiome research.

Source:

n6 

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    N6. (2025, August 23). n6™ announces strategic partnership with SeqCenter to deliver unmatched data quality in metagenomics. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 23, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250823/n6e284a2-announces-strategic-partnership-with-SeqCenter-to-deliver-unmatched-data-quality-in-metagenomics.aspx.

  • MLA

    N6. "n6™ announces strategic partnership with SeqCenter to deliver unmatched data quality in metagenomics". News-Medical. 23 August 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250823/n6e284a2-announces-strategic-partnership-with-SeqCenter-to-deliver-unmatched-data-quality-in-metagenomics.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    N6. "n6™ announces strategic partnership with SeqCenter to deliver unmatched data quality in metagenomics". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250823/n6e284a2-announces-strategic-partnership-with-SeqCenter-to-deliver-unmatched-data-quality-in-metagenomics.aspx. (accessed August 23, 2025).

  • Harvard

    N6. 2025. n6™ announces strategic partnership with SeqCenter to deliver unmatched data quality in metagenomics. News-Medical, viewed 23 August 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250823/n6e284a2-announces-strategic-partnership-with-SeqCenter-to-deliver-unmatched-data-quality-in-metagenomics.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback