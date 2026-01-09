Aptamer-based biosensors could transform viral detection

Shenyang Agricultural University

Rapid and reliable virus detection is one of the most critical tools for controlling outbreaks, from seasonal influenza to global pandemics like COVID-19. A new review published in Biocontaminant highlights major advances in a promising class of diagnostic tools known as aptamer-based biosensors, which could help deliver faster, cheaper, and more portable virus testing in clinics, communities, and the field.

The review, led by researchers at Dalian University of Technology, examines how short strands of DNA or RNA called aptamers are being engineered and integrated into next-generation biosensors for viral detection. Aptamers can bind to viruses with high precision, similar to antibodies, but they are easier to manufacture, more stable at high temperatures, and simpler to modify for different sensing platforms.

Reliable viral detection underpins nearly every public health response, from patient diagnosis to outbreak surveillance. Our review shows that aptamer-based biosensors are rapidly closing the gap between laboratory accuracy and real-world usability."

Jiuxing Li, corresponding author

Traditional viral detection methods, such as cell culture, antigen tests, and PCR, have played essential roles in disease control but come with tradeoffs. Cell culture is slow and requires specialized facilities. Antigen tests can lack sensitivity. PCR is highly accurate but depends on expensive instruments and trained personnel. These limitations can delay detection, particularly in low-resource or high-demand settings.

Aptamer-based biosensors offer a different approach. Aptamers are selected in the laboratory through a process called SELEX, which identifies sequences that bind tightly and specifically to viral targets. Unlike antibodies, aptamers are fully synthetic, allowing precise control over their structure, performance, and cost.

The review outlines recent innovations in selecting aptamers against viral proteins or entire virus particles, including advanced SELEX techniques that improve speed, efficiency, and binding performance. These developments are enabling aptamers to keep pace with rapidly mutating viruses, an ongoing challenge for many diagnostic tools.

Once selected, aptamers can be incorporated into a wide range of biosensors that convert virus binding into a measurable signal. The authors describe electrochemical sensors that generate electrical signals, fluorescent and color-changing assays that can be read visually, and advanced optical platforms such as surface plasmon resonance and surface-enhanced Raman scattering for ultra-sensitive detection.

"These biosensors can be designed for rapid testing outside traditional laboratories," said co-corresponding author Meng Liu. "Some platforms can deliver results in minutes, require minimal sample preparation, and operate with portable or handheld devices."

Importantly, the review emphasizes that aptamer-based biosensors are not limited to clinical diagnostics. They also show strong potential for environmental monitoring, food safety, and early warning systems that detect viruses on surfaces, in water, or in the air before outbreaks escalate.

The authors also address remaining challenges, including large-scale validation, standardization, and integration into real-world testing workflows. They note that combining aptamer technology with microfluidics, nanomaterials, and data analysis tools could further enhance performance and reliability.

"Our goal is to provide a clear framework for researchers and developers," Li said. "By understanding both the strengths and the remaining hurdles, we can accelerate the translation of these biosensors from the lab to practical use."

As the world continues to prepare for future viral threats, aptamer-based biosensors may become a key part of the global diagnostic toolkit, offering a faster and more flexible way to detect viruses wherever and whenever they emerge.

Shenyang Agricultural University

Journal reference:

Wang, F., et al. (2025). Recent advances in aptamer-based biosensors for viral detection. Biocontaminant. doi: 10.48130/biocontam-0025-0018. https://www.maxapress.com/article/doi/10.48130/biocontam-0025-0018

