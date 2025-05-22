Karger Publishers launches AI Innovation Hub to drive advancement in global health

The AI Innovation Hub is designed for innovators, researchers, and AI developers who want to co-create solutions that enhance progress in health sciences and biomedical research.

In recognition of AI’s transformative potential to improve healthcare, scientific research, and communication, Karger recently launched the AI Innovation Hub. This initiative helps companies build innovative AI applications using trusted, peer-reviewed data and solve real-world challenges at every stage of the knowledge cycle. In turn, organizations offering AI-driven technology can find a trusted partner in Karger with over 130 years of publishing experience, peer-reviewed clinical research across 100 medical journals, and a global network in the research community.

The Karger AI Innovation Hub targets key health science areas, including:

Clinical Research and Medicine

Digital Health and AI in Healthcare

Life Sciences and Biomedical Research

Patient Care and Education

Public Health and Epidemiology

The announcement of the AI Innovation Hub signals an evolution in the role scientific publishers play in global health.

At Karger we follow strict guidelines for the responsible use of AI. As technology evolves at breakneck speed, we are forming strategic, trusted alliances with AI developers and partners that will be key to thriving in our rapidly changing industry.” Silvan Häfeli, Head of Innovation & Ventures, Karger Publishers

Karger supports the full cycle of knowledge: from research and education to clinical application and patient care. This commitment ensures that every AI Innovation Hub partnership contributes to meaningful advancements in global health with the highest integrity.

Entrepreneurs and AI developers at innovative organizations in publishing and science are invited to submit partnership proposals for exemplary AI use cases in fields such as Impact & Engagement, Science Communications or Clinical Decision Making.

Karger also celebrates technological advancement in the health sciences and AI through programs such as the annual Vesalius Innovation Award, now in its 6th year of supporting entrepreneurs and startups.