Engineered herpes virus activates potent immune responses against glioblastoma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamDec 4 2025

Researchers at Mass General Brigham have modified a herpes simplex virus (HSV-1) that stimulates the immune system to attack glioblastoma cells. A single dose of the modified virus increased T-cell, natural killer cell, and myeloid cell responses in the tumor microenvironment and increased the overall survival in preclinical models. Results are published in Nature Cancer.

Glioblastoma is among the most aggressive and treatment-resistant brain tumors. Previous attempts to stimulate the immune system to attack tumor cells in the brain have shown limited benefit, in part because glioblastoma cells release multiple molecules that dampen immune responses.

To overcome the barriers, researchers modified an HSV-1 virus to recognize markers found only on glioblastoma cells. They engineered the virus to express five different immunomodulatory molecules to help reprogram the tumor environment, including IL-12, anti-PD1, a bispecific T cell engager, 15-hydroxyprostaglandin dehydrogenase and anti-TREM2. Researchers also added safety mutations, or "off-switches," that prevent the virus from spreading to neurons or healthy central nervous system cells. So that the reach of the virus could be visualized on PET scan, the team inserted a gene that expresses a protein capable of trapping a PET-tracer molecule.

Mice treated with the virus showed increased infiltration of tumor-fighting T cells, as well as reduced T-cell exhaustion markers. Mice injected with the virus also lived longer than glioblastoma-harboring mice not injected with the virus.

Related Stories

"We engineered a safe and traceable oncolytic virus with strong cytotoxic and immunostimulatory activities for glioblastoma immunotherapy," said Francisco J. Quintana, PhD, of the Mass General Brigham Department of Neurology and senior author on the federally funded study. "This platform offers a multipronged approach-precise tumor targeting, local delivery of immunotherapeutic payloads, and a built-in safety system to protect normal brain cells."

Future research will focus on evaluating the safety and efficacy of the oncolytic virus in human trials as well as adapting the viral platform to remodel the tumor microenvironment in other cancers.

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

Giovannoni F et al. "Retargeted oncolytic viruses engineered to remodel the tumor microenvironment for glioblastoma immunotherapy" Nature Cancer. DOI: 10.1038/s43018-025-01070-6

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Wind-borne mosquitoes carry infectious pathogens for hundreds of miles
Arginine slows amyloid buildup and improves brain outcomes in Alzheimer’s disease models
Promising new male birth control pill could be taken every three days
Azelastine nasal spray prevents COVID-19 and rhinovirus infections
Can honey protect your brain? Study reviews its potential against Alzheimer's
Bird flu virus survives in raw-milk cheese for months
Preclinical study shows aged garlic extract improves memory and reduces anxiety
Do GLP-1 drugs shrink your muscles? New study explains the risks and what to do

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How COVID mRNA vaccines may make cancer treatments more effective