Sunil Shah and Dr Catherine Elton join Atelerix's Board to drive global commercial expansion

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
AtelerixAug 12 2025

Atelerix, a biotech company revolutionizing cell preservation and biological transport with its pioneering hydrogel encapsulation technology, today announced the appointments of Sunil Shah as Chair of the Board and Dr Catherine Elton as Non-Executive Director. Bringing extensive industry expertise in scientific innovation and company building, Sunil and Catherine will support Atelerix as it prepares for global commercial and operational scale-up, responding to growing demand for the Company's non-cryogenic cell preservation solutions.

Sunil Shah, Chair of Atelerix’s Board. Image Credit: Atelerix

Sunil Shah is a serial life sciences entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience founding, scaling, and investing in early-stage biotech companies. He is Co-Founder of the o2h Group and CEO of o2h Ventures, a specialist biotech fund with a portfolio of over 35 companies in novel drug therapeutics, biotech platforms, and AI-driven innovation. Sunil sits on the boards of several pioneering biotech companies including Oxford Drug Design, Exonate, Kuano, Alevin Therapeutics, Metrion Biosciences and others. He previously served on the board of Cambridge Angels and is currently a Non-Executive Director of the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA). Sunil's expertise in commercializing disruptive technologies aligns with Atelerix's mission to transform cell preservation.

Dr Catherine Elton brings over 20 years of scientific and commercial leadership expertise in the life sciences. She is currently Chief Business Officer at Axol Biosciences, a company specializing in the manufacture of high-performance iPSC-derived cells and delivery of industry-leading laboratory services to advance the use of iPSC-based models in drug discovery and disease research. In 2016, Catherine founded Qkine, a University of Cambridge spin-out specializing in the manufacture of complex bioactive proteins for advanced cell models and regenerative medicine. Under her leadership as CEO, Qkine established strategic partnerships with major global life science organizations and scaled operations across the biotech sector in over 37 countries worldwide. Throughout her career, Catherine has held a series of senior leadership positions, notably as Head of Product Development and Manufacture at Abcam, where she was instrumental in scaling the R&D and manufacturing operations during its early growth phase.

In their roles, Catherine and Sunil will leverage their deep expertise in commercialization, market strategy, R&D, regulatory systems and high-performance operations to guide Atelerix's growth and long-term value creation. With extensive networks and proven track record in driving effective industry partnerships, they will work closely alongside the leadership team to accelerate international expansion at this pivotal stage, building on recent distributor partnerships to enhance access to the Company's portfolio of cell preservation solutions across major markets.

"Catherine and Sunil are widely regarded across the biotech sector for their scientific expertise and successful track record in company building. They are both strong advocates for the UK life science sector, and I'm excited to welcome them both to Atelerix's Board," said Alastair Carrington, CEO, Atelerix. He continued: "Their support and guidance at this time will be invaluable as we continue to grow Atelerix on a global scale, bringing our unique cell preservation solutions to an international network of customers and partners."

Atelerix's hypothermic gel technology is redefining how biological materials are preserved and transported — a challenge that is only growing as life sciences become more global. Having worked with many companies that would benefit from this innovation, I am excited to join the Board and help guide Atelerix through its next stage of growth."

Sunil Shah, Chair of the Board, Atelerix

Dr Catherine Elton, Non-Executive Director, Atelerix, said: "Atelerix's innovative platform for preserving cell and tissue viability addresses a significant unmet need across fast-growing markets, including clinical trial logistics, cell therapy and basic research. I'm very much looking forward to supporting their commercial execution."

Source:

Atelerix

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Novel insights from lymphoid structures: Lessons from colorectal cancer research
T cell senescence shapes cancer prognosis and immunotherapy response
New insights into how SETD2 shapes immunity and disease
Scaling organ‑chip technology for human‑relevant drug discovery
Uncovering the nuclear PIPn-p53 signalosome in cancer cell migration
AXT brings Iconeus functional ultrasound to Australia and New Zealand, advancing brain research
Low-intensity ultrasound emerges as key tool in regenerative medicine
Early clinical trial supports MASL as a targeted oral cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI-designed protein activates Notch signaling pathway to boost T-cell production